Russia's Valieva in First Place After Short Programme

Russia's Valieva in First Place After Short Programme

The 15-year-old recently found herself at the heart of a doping scandal after she tested positive for a banned substance. She took a test in December, but the...

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

sport

2022 winter olympics

figure skating

doping scandal

The Russian Olympic Committee’s figure skater Kamila Valieva is in first place after completing her short programme. The athlete barely held onto her opening triple axel, but she then successfully finished her performance. The 15-year-old broke down in tears as she was leaving the rink. She has a score of 82.16 points.Valieva was the second to step onto the ice in the final group of participants. The audience met her with a storm of applause. She declined to speak to the press after her performance, promising to do so after the free programme.The skater arrived in Beijing as a favourite, having won the Russian and European Figure Skating Championships. In Beijing, she has displayed an immaculate performance, bringing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) victory in the team event.However, in recent weeks Valieva has been in the spotlight for another reason. The doping test she took in December 2021 came back positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart medication.The news put in question her further participation at the Winter Olympics, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday that Valieva should be allowed to compete, in part because she is a minor, known as a “protected person”, and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete. The skater said the positive drug test came as a result of contamination with her grandfather’s medicine.

2022

