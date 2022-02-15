International
Live Broadcast Outside Beijing Stadium Ahead of Olympic Women's Singles Skating Event
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/russian-mod-some-russian-units-on-their-way-back-to-places-of-deployment-after-drills-1093047483.html
Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills
Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The southern and western military units of Russia have started returning troops to their places of permanent deployment after drills... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T09:03+0000
2022-02-15T09:51+0000
russia
drills
drills
tanks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107545/32/1075453217_0:283:3071:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_fc201bff303e5582fd51f4582e806b61.jpg
The spokesman also said that drills involving nearly all districts and the Russian Navy continue.The ministry also published a video of the military vehicles loading for return to their bases. This includes tanks, AMPVs, as well as self-propelled howitzers. The military also posted a clip showing Т-72Bz tanks leaving the site of the drills.The troops and military equipment are leaving the southern border - the border with Ukraine - amid growing tensions in the region, since Washington, London, and Kiev claimed that Russia is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia blasted the allegations, stressing that the whole "invasion" narrative is fake and noting it is just a pretext for NATO to deploy more troops and military equipment close to the Russian border.At the same time, Moscow says that the media hype about the "military buildup" is meant to conceal provocations planned by the other side.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107545/32/1075453217_295:0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f678a225e6e7809c2ce5ed3ad92315f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, drills, drills, tanks

Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills

09:03 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 15.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Kirill Braga / Go to the photo bankRussian T-72 main battle tank
Russian T-72 main battle tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Braga
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The southern and western military units of Russia have started returning troops to their places of permanent deployment after drills, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.
The spokesman also said that drills involving nearly all districts and the Russian Navy continue.

"Units of the southern and western military districts, after completing their tasks, have already begun … moving to their military barracks", Konashenkov told reporters.

The ministry also published a video of the military vehicles loading for return to their bases. This includes tanks, AMPVs, as well as self-propelled howitzers. The military also posted a clip showing Т-72Bz tanks leaving the site of the drills.
The troops and military equipment are leaving the southern border - the border with Ukraine - amid growing tensions in the region, since Washington, London, and Kiev claimed that Russia is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia blasted the allegations, stressing that the whole "invasion" narrative is fake and noting it is just a pretext for NATO to deploy more troops and military equipment close to the Russian border.
At the same time, Moscow says that the media hype about the "military buildup" is meant to conceal provocations planned by the other side.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала