https://sputniknews.com/20220215/russian-mod-some-russian-units-on-their-way-back-to-places-of-deployment-after-drills-1093047483.html

Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills

Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The southern and western military units of Russia have started returning troops to their places of permanent deployment after drills... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T09:03+0000

2022-02-15T09:03+0000

2022-02-15T09:51+0000

russia

drills

drills

tanks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107545/32/1075453217_0:283:3071:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_fc201bff303e5582fd51f4582e806b61.jpg

The spokesman also said that drills involving nearly all districts and the Russian Navy continue.The ministry also published a video of the military vehicles loading for return to their bases. This includes tanks, AMPVs, as well as self-propelled howitzers. The military also posted a clip showing Т-72Bz tanks leaving the site of the drills.The troops and military equipment are leaving the southern border - the border with Ukraine - amid growing tensions in the region, since Washington, London, and Kiev claimed that Russia is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia blasted the allegations, stressing that the whole "invasion" narrative is fake and noting it is just a pretext for NATO to deploy more troops and military equipment close to the Russian border.At the same time, Moscow says that the media hype about the "military buildup" is meant to conceal provocations planned by the other side.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, drills, drills, tanks