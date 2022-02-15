https://sputniknews.com/20220215/russian-mod-some-russian-units-on-their-way-back-to-places-of-deployment-after-drills-1093047483.html
Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills
Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The southern and western military units of Russia have started returning troops to their places of permanent deployment after drills... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T09:03+0000
2022-02-15T09:03+0000
2022-02-15T09:51+0000
russia
drills
drills
tanks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107545/32/1075453217_0:283:3071:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_fc201bff303e5582fd51f4582e806b61.jpg
The spokesman also said that drills involving nearly all districts and the Russian Navy continue.The ministry also published a video of the military vehicles loading for return to their bases. This includes tanks, AMPVs, as well as self-propelled howitzers. The military also posted a clip showing Т-72Bz tanks leaving the site of the drills.The troops and military equipment are leaving the southern border - the border with Ukraine - amid growing tensions in the region, since Washington, London, and Kiev claimed that Russia is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia blasted the allegations, stressing that the whole "invasion" narrative is fake and noting it is just a pretext for NATO to deploy more troops and military equipment close to the Russian border.At the same time, Moscow says that the media hype about the "military buildup" is meant to conceal provocations planned by the other side.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107545/32/1075453217_295:0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f678a225e6e7809c2ce5ed3ad92315f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, drills, drills, tanks
Watch Tanks Leave Russia's Southern Border as Troops Redeployed After Drills
09:03 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 15.02.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The southern and western military units of Russia have started returning troops to their places of permanent deployment after drills, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.
The spokesman also said that drills involving nearly all districts and the Russian Navy continue.
"Units of the southern and western military districts, after completing their tasks, have already begun … moving to their military barracks", Konashenkov told reporters.
The ministry also published a video of the military vehicles loading for return to their bases. This includes tanks, AMPVs, as well as self-propelled howitzers. The military also posted a clip showing Т-72Bz tanks leaving the site of the drills.
The troops and military equipment are leaving the southern border - the border with Ukraine - amid growing tensions in the region, since Washington, London, and Kiev claimed that Russia is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine.
Russia blasted the allegations, stressing that the whole "invasion" narrative is fake and noting it is just a pretext for NATO to deploy more troops and military equipment close to the Russian border.
At the same time, Moscow says that the media hype about the "military buildup" is meant to conceal provocations planned by the other side.