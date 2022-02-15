International
Probe Into Hillary Clinton Penetration of Trump 2016 Campaign 'Accelerating', Reports Suggest
Probe Into Hillary Clinton Penetration of Trump 2016 Campaign 'Accelerating', Reports Suggest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Special Counsel John Durham's long-running probe into allegations that Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016 sought to fraudulently link... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
hillary clinton
donald trump
2016 election
2016 us election
hillary clinton, donald trump, 2016 election, 2016 us election

Probe Into Hillary Clinton Penetration of Trump 2016 Campaign 'Accelerating', Reports Suggest

05:23 GMT 15.02.2022
© AP Photo / Richard ShotwellHillary Clinton participates in the Hulu "Hillary" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif
Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu Hillary panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Special Counsel John Durham's long-running probe into allegations that Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016 sought to fraudulently link her Republican opponent Donald Trump to Russia has expanded and accelerated in recent weeks with new witnesses coming forward to testify, Fox New News reported.
More witnesses have emerged to cooperate with the investigation and testify before the federal grand jury considering the case than had previously been reported, the report said on Monday.
On 25 January, Durham’s investigators sent transcripts of testimony by several grand jury witnesses to defence lawyers representing Michael Sussman, a former lawyer for the 2016 Clinton campaign.
Durham recently issued a new filing in which he alleges that the Clinton campaign paid an internet company to infiltrate servers at the Trump Tower in New York and the White House in Washington to try to make the invented Trump-Russia connection stick.
Sussman has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent and has pleaded not guilty, the report said.
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyIn this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.
In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
The indictment against Sussmann, says he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September of 2016 that he was not working for any client when he had held a meeting in which he presented purported data that allegedly demonstrated a secret communications channel between the Trump Organisation and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin, the report added.
Trump has repeatedly said the allegations against him by the Clinton campaign and the Democrats are the political equivalent of a witch hunt intending to delegitimise his victory in the 2016 election as well as obstruct the work of his administration.
