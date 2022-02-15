https://sputniknews.com/20220215/probe-into-hillary-clinton-penetration-of-trump-2016-campaign-accelerating-reports-suggest-1093040772.html

Probe Into Hillary Clinton Penetration of Trump 2016 Campaign 'Accelerating', Reports Suggest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Special Counsel John Durham's long-running probe into allegations that Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016 sought to fraudulently link... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

More witnesses have emerged to cooperate with the investigation and testify before the federal grand jury considering the case than had previously been reported, the report said on Monday.On 25 January, Durham’s investigators sent transcripts of testimony by several grand jury witnesses to defence lawyers representing Michael Sussman, a former lawyer for the 2016 Clinton campaign.Durham recently issued a new filing in which he alleges that the Clinton campaign paid an internet company to infiltrate servers at the Trump Tower in New York and the White House in Washington to try to make the invented Trump-Russia connection stick.Sussman has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent and has pleaded not guilty, the report said.The indictment against Sussmann, says he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September of 2016 that he was not working for any client when he had held a meeting in which he presented purported data that allegedly demonstrated a secret communications channel between the Trump Organisation and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin, the report added.Trump has repeatedly said the allegations against him by the Clinton campaign and the Democrats are the political equivalent of a witch hunt intending to delegitimise his victory in the 2016 election as well as obstruct the work of his administration.

