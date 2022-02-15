https://sputniknews.com/20220215/prince-andrew-reaches-out-of-court-settlement-on-sexual-assault-charges-court-docs-say-1093060091.html
Prince Andrew Reaches Out of Court Settlement on Sexual Assault Charges, Court Docs Say
The royal family member's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, claims that she was trafficked by disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Prince... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
UK Prince Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have reached an out of court settlement in the sexual assault case, released court documents show.The documents also said that as a part of the settlement, Prince Andrew will be paying a "substantial donation" to a non-profit founded by Giuffre - Victims Refuse Silence. The doc did not disclose either the sum of the donation or the overall settlement sum.According to the same document, Prince Andrew expressed regret over being associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who engaged in sex trafficking underage girls. The UK royal family member pledged to demonstrate his regret by supporting the fight against sex trafficking and "supporting its victims".
Prince Andrew Reaches Out of Court Settlement on Sexual Assault Charges, Court Docs Say
16:12 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 16:30 GMT 15.02.2022)
The royal family member's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, claims that she was trafficked by disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Andrew while still a minor.
UK Prince Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have reached an out of court settlement in the sexual assault case, released court documents show.
"The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre's receipt of the settlement", the document said.
The documents also said that as a part of the settlement, Prince Andrew will be paying a "substantial donation" to a non-profit founded by Giuffre - Victims Refuse Silence. The doc did not disclose either the sum of the donation or the overall settlement sum.
According to the same document, Prince Andrew expressed regret over being associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who engaged in sex trafficking underage girls. The UK royal family member pledged to demonstrate his regret by supporting the fight against sex trafficking and "supporting its victims".