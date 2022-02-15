https://sputniknews.com/20220215/presidents-putin-and-biden-discuss-security-concerns-canada-truckers-convoy-goes-international-1093038107.html

Presidents Putin and Biden Discuss Security Concerns; Canada Truckers Convoy Goes International

Presidents Putin and Biden Discuss Security Concerns; Canada Truckers Convoy Goes International Presidents Putin and Biden spoke by telephone Saturday to work on addressing the unprecedented hysteria that is being whipped up over the Eastern European security crisis.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO security crisis. Presidents Putin and Biden spoke by telephone Saturday to work on addressing the unprecedented hysteria that is being whipped up over the Eastern European security crisis. Also, we discuss the effect of Ukraine lobbyists on US foreign policy.Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. President Biden is getting significant pushback from anti-war activists and foreign policy experts regarding his decision to withhold billions of dollars from starving Afghan citizens and award it to surviving family members of 9/11 instead.Austin Pelli, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Canada truckers convoy. Austin is on the ground in Ottawa covering the protest against the vaccine mandates. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing major political pressure as he holds on to strict covid measures as other nations begin to go in the opposite direction.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the US-proposed sanctions against Russia. The proposed sanctions against Russia are almost certain to cause massive economic blowback on the US empire and its European vassal states.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli military personnel have renewed their assault on the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for a second night. Also, Yemen's Houthi movement has revealed why they attacked the UAE.George Koo, journalist, social activist and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China argues that the Ukraine crisis should serve as a lesson for secessionists in Taiwan. Also, we discuss the US-Indo Pacific strategy that includes tilting towards a number of Pacific islands.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss South Korea. South Korean elections next year could have a significant effect on Asian security issues. The conservative candidate has called for a more hard-lined approach to his northern neighbor and this could raise the stakes on the peninsula.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the potential disintegration of NATO. He argues that the current security crisis on the Russian border has set in motion a series of events that is almost sure to result in the disintegration of NATO.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

