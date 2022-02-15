International
BREAKING: Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/president-putin-and-german-chancellor-scholz-hold-press-conference-in-moscow-1093049490.html
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Scholz previously visited Kiev amid the growing tensions in the region, as the US and the UK claimed Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T14:12+0000
2022-02-15T14:12+0000
vladimir putin
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093054610_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5d12ac86c496a090e66527a729b5b9.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a joint news conference. They are expected to address a range of issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
2022-02-15T14:12+0000
true
PT41M32S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093054610_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2ffa2feefde9674f06bba38350f508eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, olaf scholz, видео

President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow

14:12 GMT 15.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Scholz previously visited Kiev amid the growing tensions in the region, as the US and the UK claimed Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia dismissed the narrative as fake, saying it is just a pretext to deploy NATO troops near the country's territory.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a joint news conference. They are expected to address a range of issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала