President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Scholz previously visited Kiev amid the growing tensions in the region, as the US and the UK claimed Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia dismissed the narrative as fake, saying it is just a pretext to deploy NATO troops near the country's territory.
vladimir putin
olaf scholz
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a joint news conference. They are expected to address a range of issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Scholz previously visited Kiev amid the growing tensions in the region, as the US and the UK claimed Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia dismissed the narrative as fake, saying it is just a pretext to deploy NATO troops near the country's territory.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a joint news conference. They are expected to address a range of issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!