President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz Hold Press Conference in Moscow

Scholz previously visited Kiev amid the growing tensions in the region, as the US and the UK claimed Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T14:12+0000

vladimir putin

olaf scholz

Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a joint news conference. They are expected to address a range of issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

News

