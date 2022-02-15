International
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/poll-majority-of-uk-people-have-negative-view-of-politics-following-partygate-1093062812.html
Poll: Majority of UK People Have Negative View of Politics Following ‘Partygate’
Poll: Majority of UK People Have Negative View of Politics Following ‘Partygate’
LONDON (Sputnik) – Three in four people in the UK say they have a negative view of politics following revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T18:50+0000
2022-02-15T18:50+0000
uk
partygate
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092738466_0:96:3299:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_d6aefdaded78e735b499ff19fe10eb0f.jpg
The survey conducted from February 2-3 also showed that even a majority (61%) of those who voted for the ruling Conservative Party in the 2019 general elections shared that opinion.Asked about the impact of the so-called "partygate" on UK politics, 88% said it was damaging to Johnson, while 84% thought it would harm the Conservative Party.The UK prime minister has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.An internal probe into the parties found that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."The London Metropolitan Police have launched their own probe into the social events held at the prime minister’s residence.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092738466_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bea5068a7dd303ddc08b52232f29ab4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, partygate, boris johnson

Poll: Majority of UK People Have Negative View of Politics Following ‘Partygate’

18:50 GMT 15.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / NIKLAS HALLE'NA light shines above the door of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in central London on January 31, 2022.
A light shines above the door of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in central London on January 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
SubscribeGoogle news
LONDON (Sputnik) – Three in four people in the UK say they have a negative view of politics following revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff held parties at his official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to a YouGov poll published on Tuesday.
The survey conducted from February 2-3 also showed that even a majority (61%) of those who voted for the ruling Conservative Party in the 2019 general elections shared that opinion.
Asked about the impact of the so-called "partygate" on UK politics, 88% said it was damaging to Johnson, while 84% thought it would harm the Conservative Party.
The UK prime minister has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.
An internal probe into the parties found that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."
The London Metropolitan Police have launched their own probe into the social events held at the prime minister’s residence.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала