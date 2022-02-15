https://sputniknews.com/20220215/oic-voices-deep-concerns-over-hijab-ban-ignoring-indias-warning-to-stay-out-of-row--1093040492.html

OIC Voices 'Deep Concerns' Over Hijab Ban, Ignoring India's Warning to Stay Out of Row

Last Saturday, India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed concerns raised by the US and others, saying, "motivated comments on our internal issues are not... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed deep concerns over rising "Islamophobia", including pertinent threats by Hindu organisations against Muslim women in India.The grouping has urged the international community, including the United Nations, to take all the necessary measures to stop rising anti-Muslim steps in a country with a population of over 1.35 billion people.The statement follows comments by India's Ministry of External Affairs last week criticising the US, Pakistan, and several individuals for interfering in what New Delhi considers internal matters, saying it would not allow anyone to make "motivated comments".The situation known as the Karnataka hijab row refers to a ban on entry by hijab-clad students to several pre-university colleges in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. The official reason of for the ban was said to be that the hijab violates the uniform rules at these institutions. Muslim students started protesting against the move, saying it would curb their religious freedom. Following demonstrations by Muslims in several parts of the country, clashes with saffron-clad Hindu students were reported in several places, forcing the state authority in Karnataka to shut down educational institutions for three days.US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi, and Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai voiced their opinion on the Karnataka hijab row, arguing that stopping girls from wearing a hijab violates a person's religious freedom."Islamophobia has taken a most lethal form in India, turning some 250 million Indian Muslims into a persecuted minority", US civil rights defender, Professor Noam Chomsky, said.

