NATO Says Received Ukraine's Request for International Emergency Assistance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO has received a request from Ukraine for international assistance in case of emergencies of a "various nature" that may affect the... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T20:03+0000

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is preparing for large-scale emergencies of various nature that can affect its civilian population. In accordance with the procedures at reference, the EADRCC [Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre] has received on 15 February 2022, a request for international assistance by Ukraine," the statement says.The EADRCC is NATO's primary civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic region.On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, US media reported.The Russian foreign ministry earlier said that the aim of the Western hysteria over Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine on February 16 is to create a provocation, adding that the ground for those claims had been prepared long ago, since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, which is "actively run by the United States".

