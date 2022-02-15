International
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/nato-says-received-ukraines-request-for-international-emergency-assistance-1093064583.html
NATO Says Received Ukraine's Request for International Emergency Assistance
NATO Says Received Ukraine's Request for International Emergency Assistance
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO has received a request from Ukraine for international assistance in case of emergencies of a "various nature" that may affect the... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T20:03+0000
2022-02-15T20:03+0000
nato
ukraine
military & intelligence
emergency
assistance
conflict
crisis
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092989286_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_567b7b731dc74d1590fa50d8b4cfb010.jpg
"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is preparing for large-scale emergencies of various nature that can affect its civilian population. In accordance with the procedures at reference, the EADRCC [Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre] has received on 15 February 2022, a request for international assistance by Ukraine," the statement says.The EADRCC is NATO's primary civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic region.On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, US media reported.The Russian foreign ministry earlier said that the aim of the Western hysteria over Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine on February 16 is to create a provocation, adding that the ground for those claims had been prepared long ago, since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, which is "actively run by the United States".
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/putin-calls-ongoing-events-in-donbass-genocide-1093057321.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092989286_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_eed08e7ef4f0d6cb9fbb3f6568308643.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, ukraine, military & intelligence, emergency, assistance, conflict, crisis, russia

NATO Says Received Ukraine's Request for International Emergency Assistance

20:03 GMT 15.02.2022
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA Ukrainian serviceman carries large caliber ammunitions for armored fighting vehicles mounted weapons during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 10, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman carries large caliber ammunitions for armored fighting vehicles mounted weapons during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO has received a request from Ukraine for international assistance in case of emergencies of a "various nature" that may affect the civilian population, the alliance said in a statement.
"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is preparing for large-scale emergencies of various nature that can affect its civilian population. In accordance with the procedures at reference, the EADRCC [Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre] has received on 15 February 2022, a request for international assistance by Ukraine," the statement says.

The EADRCC is NATO's primary civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic region.
On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, US media reported.
A fighter of Ukrainian volunteers Donbas battalion practices shooting during military drills not far southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, on April 1, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide
14:28 GMT
The Russian foreign ministry earlier said that the aim of the Western hysteria over Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine on February 16 is to create a provocation, adding that the ground for those claims had been prepared long ago, since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, which is "actively run by the United States".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала