NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
The meeting comes amid the Ukrainian crisis, as the US and the UK claimed that Russia is planning to "invade" the country. Moscow slammed the allegations as...
Sputnik is live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a presser before a meeting of NATO ministers of defence scheduled for 16-17 February. The ministers are expected to discuss security issues in Europe, including the tensions over Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
The meeting comes amid the Ukrainian crisis, as the US and the UK claimed that Russia is planning to "invade" the country. Moscow slammed the allegations as fake and also noted that Washington, as well as NATO, ignored Russian security guarantee proposals meant to de-escalate the tensions.
Sputnik is live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a presser before a meeting of NATO ministers of defence scheduled for 16-17 February. The ministers are expected to discuss security issues in Europe, including the tensions over Ukraine.
