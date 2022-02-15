International
LIVE: NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-event-ahead-of-blocs-defence-ministers-meeting-1093052365.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
The meeting comes amid the Ukrainian crisis, as the US and the UK claimed that Russia is planning to "invade" the country. Moscow slammed the allegations as... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T12:01+0000
2022-02-15T12:01+0000
nato
jens stoltenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093052486_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3fdd2471a15b92f243a2527525924b03.jpg
Sputnik is live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a presser before a meeting of NATO ministers of defence scheduled for 16-17 February. The ministers are expected to discuss security issues in Europe, including the tensions over Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting
2022-02-15T12:01+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093052486_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ecde715bfa4a0816f34bbafa2c7d4308.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, jens stoltenberg, видео

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Event Ahead of Bloc's Defence Ministers' Meeting

12:01 GMT 15.02.2022
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
The meeting comes amid the Ukrainian crisis, as the US and the UK claimed that Russia is planning to "invade" the country. Moscow slammed the allegations as fake and also noted that Washington, as well as NATO, ignored Russian security guarantee proposals meant to de-escalate the tensions.
Sputnik is live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a presser before a meeting of NATO ministers of defence scheduled for 16-17 February. The ministers are expected to discuss security issues in Europe, including the tensions over Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала