Massive Boost for PSG Ahead of Epic Real Madrid Battle as Mauricio Pochettino Names Neymar in Squad

The battle in Europe's premier club tournament, the Champions League, is set to reignite with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) taking on Real Madrid in the Round of

In what could be termed as a major boost for Mauricio Pochettino's side, Neymar has been included in the PSG squad that will square-off against Real Madrid for a place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals tonight.The inclusion of the Brazilian marksman in the French club's list of players for their match against the Spanish giants came as a surprise to many, considering earlier reports suggesting he was set to miss the game.Neymar has not played for more than two and a half months due to a ligament injury and only returned to full training earlier this month.Last week, Spanish media outlets had claimed that the 30-year-old's participation in the tie against Madrid was highly unlikely as he was not yet 100 percent and Pochettino didn't want to take a chance with his fitness.But now that he has been named in the team-sheet, PSG supporters may very well get to see him alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, forming a holy trinity that can terrorise even the best defences in the world.However, PSG will be without ex-Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos as the Spanish footballer has not completely recovered from the calf injury that has plagued him ever since he arrived in France last summer.

