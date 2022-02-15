https://sputniknews.com/20220215/lead-afghan-negotiator-says-secured-sanctions-easing-at-oslo-talks-1093043179.html

Lead Afghan Negotiator Says Secured Sanctions Easing at Oslo Talks

Lead Afghan Negotiator Says Secured Sanctions Easing at Oslo Talks

15.02.2022

Amir Khan Muttaqi, who lead the delegation of the Taliban* to Oslo, met with EU, US and Norwegian officials from January 23-25. Cash-strapped Afghanistan has seen prices skyrocket since the Taliban takeover in August. Its interim administration has requested that the West unfreeze Afghan reserves abroad to lift the nation out of poverty.Muttaqi said Western diplomats had agreed to issue the Taliban with licenses that would bring some assets back to Afghanistan and pledged further humanitarian assistance.The Taliban delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid a three-day official visit to the Norwegian capital in late January on the invitation of the kingdom. The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK. Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in September. Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. While the government has not been internationally recognized, many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

