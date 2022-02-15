https://sputniknews.com/20220215/lead-afghan-negotiator-says-secured-sanctions-easing-at-oslo-talks-1093043179.html
Amir Khan Muttaqi, who lead the delegation of the Taliban* to Oslo, met with EU, US and Norwegian officials from January 23-25. Cash-strapped Afghanistan has seen prices skyrocket since the Taliban takeover in August. Its interim administration has requested that the West unfreeze Afghan reserves abroad to lift the nation out of poverty.Muttaqi said Western diplomats had agreed to issue the Taliban with licenses that would bring some assets back to Afghanistan and pledged further humanitarian assistance.The Taliban delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid a three-day official visit to the Norwegian capital in late January on the invitation of the kingdom. The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK. Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in September. Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. While the government has not been internationally recognized, many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
06:25 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 06:30 GMT 15.02.2022)
KABUL (Sputnik) - The interim Afghan government has agreed sanctions relief with Western envoys during January's talks in Oslo, the acting Afghan foreign minister told Sputnik.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, who lead the delegation of the Taliban* to Oslo, met with EU, US and Norwegian officials from January 23-25.
"Of course, they had concerns and we had demands but the meetings were very successful. We were able to convince them on many issues. Especially in talks with the US we made progress in lifting sanctions," he said in an interview.
Cash-strapped Afghanistan has seen prices skyrocket since the Taliban takeover in August. Its interim administration has requested that the West unfreeze Afghan reserves abroad to lift the nation out of poverty.
Muttaqi said
Western diplomats had agreed to issue the Taliban with licenses that would bring some assets back to Afghanistan and pledged further humanitarian assistance.
"As the situation improves, other countries have pledged humanitarian assistance, which has now expanded... The Norwegian meeting was a great opportunity, a great meeting full of achievements," he said.
The Taliban delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid a three-day official visit to the Norwegian capital in late January on the invitation of the kingdom. The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK. Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.
The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in September. Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation
in the country. While the government has not been internationally recognized, many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.