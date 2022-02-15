International
LIVE: Launch of Soyuz Rocket Carrying Cargo for ISS
Launch of Soyuz Rocket Carrying Cargo for ISS
Launch of Soyuz Rocket Carrying Cargo for ISS
This will be the 80th resupply mission conducted by the Russian state space company Roscosmos for the International Space Station (ISS) and the first of five
Russia's Progress MS-19 spacecraft carrying supplies for the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian scientific programme at the ISS is launching from Baikonur Cosmodrome. A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket will carry the spaceship and roughly 2.5 tonnes of cargo into orbit and dock at the ISS approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes after being launched.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Launch of Soyuz Rocket Carrying Cargo for ISS

04:22 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 15.02.2022)
© Ruptly
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
This will be the 80th resupply mission conducted by the Russian state space company Roscosmos for the International Space Station (ISS) and the first of five planned for 2022.
Russia's Progress MS-19 spacecraft carrying supplies for the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian scientific programme at the ISS is launching from Baikonur Cosmodrome. A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket will carry the spaceship and roughly 2.5 tonnes of cargo into orbit and dock at the ISS approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes after being launched.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
