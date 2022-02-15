LAPD Reportedly Dismissed Arrest Warrant For Cristiano Ronaldo Over Rape Allegations
Ex-model Kathryn Mayorga has accused Manchester United’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel. She claimed that he paid her $375,000 to stay quiet about the incident, something that Ronaldo later confirmed. Mayorga sued him in 2018, but prosecutors dropped the charges in the absence of corpus delicti.
Las Vegas police looking into rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo were said to have prepared an arrest warrant back in 2019, but the Clark County District Attorney decided not to prosecute the footballer, The Sun reported on Tuesday, citing a court transcript from a September 21 hearing in Las Vegas District Court.
The warrant reportedly was issued after the police had substantial grounds to arrest Ronaldo on one count of sexual assault. Nevertheless, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined to pursue the case, according to The Sun.
“What happened is when that [arrest warrant] was submitted to the district attorney’s office, Mr. Wolfson declined to prosecute,” said Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, according to the transcript. “He doesn’t say why he decided to decline and anything – any argument is just speculation. It was within the statute of limitations.”
Ronaldo avoided prosecution in 2019 after Wolfson dismissed the charges, explaining his decision by the fact that the allegations of sexual assault could not be proven, and, therefore, charges could not be brought.
Ronaldo’s legal team was said to be working to block the publication of the documents from the Las Vegas police, while Mayorga's lawyers want the police documentation on the case to be released, according to the Mirror.
Now, the 37-year-old ex-model is said to be seeking moral compensation from Ronaldo. Mayorga reportedly is demanding $78 million, including $25 million for “past pain and suffering”, $25 million for “future pain and suffering” and $25 million in punitive damages. Apart from that, Mayorga reportedly spent $1.95 million on costs related to the case, while legal fees so far have amounted to $1.5 million.
The football legend, in turn, has denied the allegations, saying he and Mayorga had sex based on mutual consent.
“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” he said.