https://sputniknews.com/20220215/lapd-reportedly-dismissed-arrest-warrant-for-cristiano-ronaldo-over-rape-allegations-1093066290.html

LAPD Reportedly Dismissed Arrest Warrant For Cristiano Ronaldo Over Rape Allegations

LAPD Reportedly Dismissed Arrest Warrant For Cristiano Ronaldo Over Rape Allegations

LAPD Reportedly Dismissed Arrest Warrant For Cristiano Ronaldo Over Rape Allegations

2022-02-15T21:58+0000

2022-02-15T21:58+0000

2022-02-15T21:58+0000

viral

cristiano ronaldo

kathryn mayorga

lapd

rape allegations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856440_0:0:2799:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_ab20332750c324bb043c2807ca7c0bda.jpg

Las Vegas police looking into rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo were said to have prepared an arrest warrant back in 2019, but the Clark County District Attorney decided not to prosecute the footballer, The Sun reported on Tuesday, citing a court transcript from a September 21 hearing in Las Vegas District Court.The warrant reportedly was issued after the police had substantial grounds to arrest Ronaldo on one count of sexual assault. Nevertheless, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined to pursue the case, according to The Sun.Ronaldo avoided prosecution in 2019 after Wolfson dismissed the charges, explaining his decision by the fact that the allegations of sexual assault could not be proven, and, therefore, charges could not be brought.Ronaldo’s legal team was said to be working to block the publication of the documents from the Las Vegas police, while Mayorga's lawyers want the police documentation on the case to be released, according to the Mirror.Now, the 37-year-old ex-model is said to be seeking moral compensation from Ronaldo. Mayorga reportedly is demanding $78 million, including $25 million for “past pain and suffering”, $25 million for “future pain and suffering” and $25 million in punitive damages. Apart from that, Mayorga reportedly spent $1.95 million on costs related to the case, while legal fees so far have amounted to $1.5 million.The football legend, in turn, has denied the allegations, saying he and Mayorga had sex based on mutual consent.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/ronaldos-comeback-marked-by-activist-sky-banner-in-support-of-rape-allegations-1088995138.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, cristiano ronaldo, kathryn mayorga, lapd, rape allegations