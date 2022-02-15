https://sputniknews.com/20220215/kim-kardashian-reportedly-asks-kanye-to-stop-beefing-about-beau-pete-davidson-1093052052.html

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Asks Kanye to Stop Beefing About Beau, Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Asks Kanye to Stop Beefing About Beau, Pete Davidson

The rapper has repeatedly attacked the star of Saturday Night Live in a series of posts on his social media, which he later deleted. West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, also threatened to "beat Pete Davidson’s a**" in a song released last month.

2022-02-15T13:10+0000

2022-02-15T13:10+0000

2022-02-15T13:10+0000

society

celebrity gossip

celebrities

kanye west

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418337_0:72:2515:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3470b54508451898500e38b1fd571a.jpg

It seems the row over Kanye West’s divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian is getting more dramatic with every passing day. On Monday, the 22-time Grammy winner posted screenshots allegedly showing conversations with his estranged wife. He later deleted them. The first images shows a purported message from Kardashian, which read:West accompanied the screenshot with an image from a 2001movie 'Baby Boy' where one man is choking another. In a message to the post he called Pete Davidson “skete”, a slang term, which refers to male ejaculate.In a second Instagram post Kanye West shared another alleged conversation with Kardashian. Divorce and Ongoing Beef With Pete DavidsonWest and Kardashian started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. Their marriage was one of the most celebrated relationships. Not a week went by without one or the other making headlines or causing a stir on social media. Relations soured after West decided to participate in the 2020 presidential elections, something Kardashian was against, media reports say.The couple are said to have crossed swords after West’s emotional outburst at a rally in South Carolina. He started crying when he spoke about how his father wanted to abort him and that he and Kim had considered aborting their first child. Later, the singer went on a now-deleted Twitter rant, in which he said he wanted to divorce Kim Kardashian, called his mother-in-law a tyrant and vowed to go to war with her. In addition, he claimed that the Kardashian family had tried to force him into psychiatric treatment. Although he later issued a public apology to Kim and her mother, this apparently did little to save their marriage – Kardashian filed for divorce last February, citing irreconcilable differences. In October 2021, reports emerged that Kardashian was dating the star of Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson. The two were seen holding hands and spending time together. Davidson has recently confirmed their relationship.The news has complicated West’s relationship with Kardashian further and caused the rapper to attack Davidson. The musician threatened to "beat" his a**, insulted him (calling him d*ckhead) and accused him of destroying his marriage. Kanye laid out his grievances in social media posts, which he then deleted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, celebrity gossip, celebrities, kanye west