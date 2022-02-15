Kim Kardashian Reportedly Asks Kanye to Stop Beefing About Beau, Pete Davidson
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
The rapper has repeatedly attacked the Saturday Night Live star in a series of posts on social media, which he later deleted. West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, also threatened to "beat Pete Davidson’s a**" in a song released last month.
It seems the row over Kanye West’s divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian is getting more dramatic with every passing day. On Monday, the 22-time Grammy winner posted screenshots allegedly showing conversations with his estranged wife. He later deleted them. The first images shows a purported message from Kardashian, which read:
"U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault."
West accompanied the screenshot with an image from a 2001movie 'Baby Boy' where one man is choking another. In a message to the post he called Pete Davidson “skete”, a slang term, which refers to male ejaculate.
"Upon my wife’s request, please nobody do anything physical to skete I’m going to handle the situation myself," the 44-year-old wrote.
In a second Instagram post Kanye West shared another alleged conversation with Kardashian.
“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” the reality TV star purportedly wrote to West, who responded: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever.”
Divorce and Ongoing Beef With Pete Davidson
West and Kardashian started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. Their marriage was one of the most celebrated relationships. Not a week went by without one or the other making headlines or causing a stir on social media. Relations soured after West decided to participate in the 2020 presidential elections, something Kardashian was against, media reports say.
The couple are said to have crossed swords after West’s emotional outburst at a rally in South Carolina. He started crying when he spoke about how his father wanted to abort him and that he and Kim had considered aborting their first child.
Later, the singer went on a now-deleted Twitter rant, in which he said he wanted to divorce Kim Kardashian, called his mother-in-law a tyrant and vowed to go to war with her. In addition, he claimed that the Kardashian family had tried to force him into psychiatric treatment.
Although he later issued a public apology to Kim and her mother, this apparently did little to save their marriage – Kardashian filed for divorce last February, citing irreconcilable differences.
In October 2021, reports emerged that Kardashian was dating the star of Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson. The two were seen holding hands and spending time together. Davidson has recently confirmed their relationship.
The news has complicated West’s relationship with Kardashian further and caused the rapper to attack Davidson. The musician threatened to "beat" his a**, insulted him (calling him d*ckhead) and accused him of destroying his marriage. Kanye laid out his grievances in social media posts, which he then deleted.
