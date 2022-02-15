https://sputniknews.com/20220215/indian-casanova-conman-who-married-14-women-duping-all-of-them-arrested-in-india-1093044350.html

Indian Casanova: Conman Who Married 14 Women, Duping All of Them, Arrested in India

Under Indian law, a person cannot marry or have two wives simultaneously. Such practice is illegal and can result in punishment. 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

A 64-year-old man in the Indian state of Odisha, Bibhu Prakash Swain alias Ramesh Swain, has been arrested for marrying 14 women and later duping them.Police have arrested Swain under multiple charges, including cheating, forgery, cheating by personation, and under Section 494 of the Indian Marriage Act, which explicitly mentions the offence of bigamy.Bigamy is illegal and a punishable crime. However, these laws are also subject to the religious marriage act.Sharing further details about Swain, Bhubaneshwar Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Umashankar Dash, said: "The accused would target women on matrimonial websites, marry them, and then flee with their money".Most of the women he targeted wanted emotional security as they had either married late or were divorced, the officer said. "These women's profiles say they were highly educated and held key posts in various government and private sector organisations", Dash further added.Law enforcement also said that an official complaint was filed against Swain in 2021 by his 14th wife. She was a teacher staying with him and found out about his other marriages. He had married her in Delhi in 2018.The accused man used to identify himself as a doctor, lawyer, or physician, the police added.He married for the first time in 1982.

