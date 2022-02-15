https://sputniknews.com/20220215/india-asks-its-citizens-to-consider-leaving-ukraine-temporarily-over-uncertain-situation-1093043572.html
India Asks Its Citizens to Consider Leaving Ukraine 'Temporarily' Over Uncertain Situation
Soon after the US decided to shut its Kiev office, India advised its citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily. The embassy, however, continues to remain operational.The Indian mission in Kiev has asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine, given the uncertainty in the Eastern European nation.A short advisory issued by the Kiev office requested Indian nationals to remain alert and keep them informed about their whereabouts in Ukraine.Last month, the Indian Embassy distributed a form through its website, asking citizens to fill in the required information to help government officials coordinate with them effectively and swiftly disseminate information.Over the last few days, several countries have cut back their diplomatic staff in Ukraine and urged their citizens to leave.The US has also decided to relocate its Ukraine Embassy from the capital Kiev to the western city of Lvov, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces".Although Moscow on Monday said that it is open to negotiations on security guarantees, State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that "it remains unclear to us whether Russia is interested in pursuing a diplomatic path as opposed to the use of force".For the past several months, Western nations have been accusing Russia of planning an "invasion" of Ukraine by amassing troops near its borders. Moscow has described the claims as absurd and said it has the right to move troops within its territory and at its own discretion.
India Asks Its Citizens to Consider Leaving Ukraine 'Temporarily' Over Uncertain Situation
There are over 11,000 students from India currently studying in different institutions in Ukraine. On 25 January, the Indian Embassy started registering all of the country's citizens in Ukraine to provide swift and effective communication with them should any issues arise.
Soon after the US decided to shut its Kiev office, India advised its citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily. The embassy, however, continues to remain operational.
The Indian mission in Kiev has asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine, given the uncertainty in the Eastern European nation
.
A short advisory issued by the Kiev office requested Indian nationals to remain alert and keep them informed about their whereabouts in Ukraine.
"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required", the statement read.
Last month, the Indian Embassy distributed a form through its website, asking citizens to fill in the required information to help government officials coordinate with them effectively and swiftly disseminate information.
Over the last few days, several countries have cut back their diplomatic staff in Ukraine
and urged their citizens to leave.
The US has also decided to relocate its Ukraine Embassy from the capital Kiev to the western city of Lvov, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces".
Although Moscow on Monday said that it is open to negotiations on security guarantees
, State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that "it remains unclear to us whether Russia is interested in pursuing a diplomatic path as opposed to the use of force".
For the past several months, Western nations have been accusing Russia of planning an "invasion" of Ukraine by amassing troops near its borders. Moscow has described the claims as absurd and said it has the right to move troops within its territory and at its own discretion.