German Chancellor Scholz Says Ukrainian President Promised Him to Discuss Bills on Status of Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly promised that all bills on the status of Donbass and changes to the Ukrainian constitution... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Movements and progress are needed, so it's good that President Zelensky yesterday firmly promised that within the framework of the trilateral contact group all the envisaged bills on the status of Eastern Ukraine, on changing the constitution for the preparation of elections [would be discussed] very soon. This is a good progress," Scholz said at a press conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.At the same time the German chancellor warned that the possible recognition of self-proclaimed Donbass republics by Russia would be a violation of the Minsk agreements.Scholz also insisted that sides of the Ukraine conflict need to comply with the Minsk agreements.Scholz was asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to comply with the Minsk agreements."Everyone should comply with them," Scholz told a press conference in Moscow.Earlier in the day, the Russian parliament’s lower house voted in favour of sending a resolution on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donbass republics on President Vladimir Putin.Speaking about NATO's enlargement, Scholz assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that the alliance has no immediate plans to accept new members."No enlargement is planned. It was not discussed. It is not on the agenda. We will not have to deal with this issue, at least as long as we both stay in office," Scholz said.During the press conference, the German chancellor also argued that he saw Russia as part of the European security architecture."It is absolutely clear to us, Germans, and to all of the Europeans that a lasting security can only be achieved together with Russia, not against Russia. We are united in this position, both in NATO and in the European Union," he told journalists.Scholz also expressed hope that Deutsche Welle would be able to work in Russia."I also expressed my expectation that Deutsche Welle would be able to continue its journalistic activities," the chancellor emphasized.Conversation With Russia to ContinueThere are enough topics to continue the conversation with Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.Scholz also noted that there are enough prerequisites for achieving peace and security in Europe, expressing his commitment to “use them.”According to Scholz, Ukraine’s accession to NATO, considered by Russia as a direct threat to its national security, is not on the agenda of security guarantees talks.Scholz added that talks with the Russian president were very intensive and trust-based.Scholz also said that the atmosphere of the talks was “friendly.”

