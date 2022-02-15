International
LIVE: Fans Rally at Parc des Princes Stadium Ahead of Real Madrid - PSG Showdown
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/fans-rally-at-parc-des-princes-stadium-ahead-of-real-madrid---psg-showdown-1093056321.html
Fans Rally at Parc des Princes Stadium Ahead of Real Madrid - PSG Showdown
Fans Rally at Parc des Princes Stadium Ahead of Real Madrid - PSG Showdown
PSG came second in group A, right after Manchester City, with 11 points, whereas Real qualified first in group D with 15 points.
2022-02-15T16:50+0000
2022-02-15T16:50+0000
paris saint-germain (psg)
paris
real madrid
uefa
Sputnik is live from Paris on Tuesday, 15 February, as football fans gather near Parc des Princes Stadium ahead of the round of 16 match of the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
paris
News
Fans Rally at Parc des Princes Stadium Ahead of Real Madrid - PSG Showdown
Fans Rally at Parc des Princes Stadium Ahead of Real Madrid - PSG Showdown
Fans Rally at Parc des Princes Stadium Ahead of Real Madrid - PSG Showdown

16:50 GMT 15.02.2022
PSG came second in group A, right after Manchester City, with 11 points, whereas Real qualified first in group D with 15 points.
Sputnik is live from Paris on Tuesday, 15 February, as football fans gather near Parc des Princes Stadium ahead of the round of 16 match of the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Put More!
Newsfeed
