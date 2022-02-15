https://sputniknews.com/20220215/fans-rally-at-parc-des-princes-stadium-ahead-of-real-madrid---psg-showdown-1093056321.html

Fans Rally at Parc des Princes Stadium Ahead of Real Madrid - PSG Showdown

PSG came second in group A, right after Manchester City, with 11 points, whereas Real qualified first in group D with 15 points. 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Paris on Tuesday, 15 February, as football fans gather near Parc des Princes Stadium ahead of the round of 16 match of the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Put More!

