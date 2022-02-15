https://sputniknews.com/20220215/elon-musks-neuralink-admits-to-euthanizing-8-monkeys-during-experiments-with-brain-implanted-chips-1093038960.html
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Admits to Euthanizing 8 Monkeys During Experiments With Brain-Implanted Chips
2022-02-15T03:53+0000
Animal advocacy group Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) earlier filed a lawsuit against a lab that conducted research with Elon Musk's company Neuralink that develops chips to connect human brains with computers. The company was accused of inflicting extreme suffering on the monkeys during the brain implant tests.
Neuralink admitted that its researchers had to euthanize eight macaque monkeys during its experiments, according to the company’s official blog
“As part of this work, two animals were euthanized at planned end dates to gather important histological data, and six animals were euthanized at the medical advice of the veterinary staff at UC Davis,” the blog says.
At the same time, the company stressed that it is “committed to working with animals in the most humane and ethical way possible
The post was also filled with photos of its vivarium with the monkeys, so as to show that the animals are being held in “comfortable” conditions. The animals were said to be provided with spacious housing, a “nutritionally complete” diet and a “dedicated team of veterinarians.”
PCRM said earlier in documents obtained from the University of California that researchers from a Neuralink-sponsored laboratory at UC Davis implanted Neuralink chips in monkeys by drilling holes in their skulls. One of the animals was said to have developed a “bloody skin infection” and had to be euthanized.
Another reportedly lost several fingers and toes sometime after the procedure – “possibly from self-mutilation.” A third monkey vomited uncontrollably shortly after the operation, and a few days later the animal collapsed and died from a cerebral hemorrhage.
“The documents reveal that monkeys had their brains mutilated in shoddy experiments and were left to suffer and die. It’s no mystery why Elon Musk and the university want to keep photos and videos of this horrific abuse hidden from the public,” said Jeremy Beckham, MPA, MPH, research advocacy coordinator with the Physicians Committee.
The University of California suspended its cooperation with Neuralink in 2020, and 15 monkeys of 23 had died, according to PCRM.
Neuralink, a company created by Musk several years ago, is working on developing “brain-machine interface” technologies. Last year, the company revealed the first clear and impressive results of its research so far, showing a monkey playing the iconic game Pong.