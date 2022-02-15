https://sputniknews.com/20220215/elon-musks-neuralink-admits-to-euthanizing-8-monkeys-during-experiments-with-brain-implanted-chips-1093038960.html

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Admits to Euthanizing 8 Monkeys During Experiments With Brain-Implanted Chips

Neuralink admitted that its researchers had to euthanize eight macaque monkeys during its experiments, according to the company’s official blog.At the same time, the company stressed that it is “committed to working with animals in the most humane and ethical way possible”.The post was also filled with photos of its vivarium with the monkeys, so as to show that the animals are being held in “comfortable” conditions. The animals were said to be provided with spacious housing, a “nutritionally complete” diet and a “dedicated team of veterinarians.”PCRM said earlier in documents obtained from the University of California that researchers from a Neuralink-sponsored laboratory at UC Davis implanted Neuralink chips in monkeys by drilling holes in their skulls. One of the animals was said to have developed a “bloody skin infection” and had to be euthanized.Another reportedly lost several fingers and toes sometime after the procedure – “possibly from self-mutilation.” A third monkey vomited uncontrollably shortly after the operation, and a few days later the animal collapsed and died from a cerebral hemorrhage.The University of California suspended its cooperation with Neuralink in 2020, and 15 monkeys of 23 had died, according to PCRM.Neuralink, a company created by Musk several years ago, is working on developing “brain-machine interface” technologies. Last year, the company revealed the first clear and impressive results of its research so far, showing a monkey playing the iconic game Pong.

