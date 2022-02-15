https://sputniknews.com/20220215/durham-probe-shows-power-elite-stoked-new-cold-war-with-russia-tulsi-gabbard-says-1093063821.html

Durham Probe Shows 'Power Elite' Stoked New Cold War With Russia, Tulsi Gabbard Says

Durham Probe Shows 'Power Elite' Stoked New Cold War With Russia, Tulsi Gabbard Says

Not even fellow-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard was spared Hillary Clinton's fall-back slur that all her opponents were 'Russian assets' when she opposed the former... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T21:37+0000

2022-02-15T21:37+0000

2022-02-15T21:37+0000

tulsi gabbard

hillary clinton

donald trump

us

russia

cold war

russiagate

john durham

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

john brennan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107681/83/1076818372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ac09c616b8bb82a29e19910fe9eb37ae.jpg

Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has accused Hillary Clinton of stoking the Cold War with Russia — while undermining US democracy.The Hawaiian US Army Iraq War veteran, who sought the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, spoke out after Special Counsel John Durham revealed Clinton paid cyber-security experts to hack into Trump's election campaign and even White House computer servers.Durham said Clinton told the firm to help establish a "narrative" and "inference" to back her false claim that former president Donald Trump 'colluded' with Russia to defeat her in the 2016 election.Durham was appointed by the FBI in 2019 to probe the 'Russiagate' claims, but his investigations have turned the spotlight onto those who tried to accuse Trump.Among the revelations is an allegation by former US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that then-CIA director John Brennan was aware of Clinton's activities — and briefed outgoing president Barack Obama and his vice-president Joe Biden on them.On Monday night Fox News' Jesse Waters reminded Gabbard that Clinton had also tried to smear her fellow-Democrat — an outspoken opponent of Washington's aggressive foreign policy — as a "Russian asset"."Hillary Clinton and the power elite in this country manufactured the 'Russian collusion' lie, actively undermining our democracy, and stoking the fires, moving us into this new Cold War with Russia," Gabbard said."The damage that they did to the American people, our democracy and others around the world is immeasurable," she added. "It leads us to this point where we sit today, where we have people who were integral in making this happen, people like [National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan, shaping our country's foreign policy."Gabbard recalled that Sullivan was one of the "key voices" in "propagating this lie to the American people." Sullivan has been one the main sources for Washington's repeated unsubstantiated claims that Russia is preparing to invade US client state Ukraine "imminently".Another is Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who publicly justified his predecessor Clinton's push for the disastrous military intervention in Libya and help formulate her policy of fomenting the sectarian insurgency in Syria.Two-thirds of Democrat voters want Clinton investigated over her attempt to spy on a sitting president, a poll found.

https://sputniknews.com/20220215/probe-into-hillary-clinton-penetration-of-trump-2016-campaign-accelerating-reports-suggest-1093040772.html

us

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

tulsi gabbard, hillary clinton, donald trump, us, russia, cold war, russiagate, john durham , federal bureau of investigation (fbi), john brennan, central intelligence agency (cia), fox news, jake sullivan, joe biden, barack obama, antony blinken