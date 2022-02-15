https://sputniknews.com/20220215/durham-probe-shows-power-elite-stoked-new-cold-war-with-russia-tulsi-gabbard-says-1093063821.html
Durham Probe Shows 'Power Elite' Stoked New Cold War With Russia, Tulsi Gabbard Says
Durham Probe Shows 'Power Elite' Stoked New Cold War With Russia, Tulsi Gabbard Says
Not even fellow-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard was spared Hillary Clinton's fall-back slur that all her opponents were 'Russian assets' when she opposed the former secretary of state and presidential loser's drive to military confrontation with Russia.
Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has accused Hillary Clinton of stoking the Cold War with Russia — while undermining US democracy.
The Hawaiian US Army Iraq War veteran, who sought the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, spoke out after Special Counsel John Durham
revealed Clinton paid cyber-security experts to hack into Trump's election campaign and even White House computer servers.
Durham said Clinton told the firm to help establish a "narrative" and "inference" to back her false claim that former president Donald Trump 'colluded' with Russia to defeat her in the 2016 election.
"The Durham investigation has shown that the biggest threat to our democracy is not some foreign country, but rather the Power Elite led by the likes of Hillary Clinton and her co-conspirators in the mainstream media and security state who work to undermine our democracy from within," Gabbard tweeted on Tuesday.
Durham was appointed by the FBI in 2019 to probe the 'Russiagate' claims, but his investigations have turned the spotlight onto those who tried to accuse Trump.
Among the revelations is an allegation by former US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that then-CIA director John Brennan was aware of Clinton's activities — and briefed
outgoing president Barack Obama and his vice-president Joe Biden on them.
On Monday night Fox News' Jesse Waters reminded Gabbard that Clinton had also tried to smear her fellow-Democrat — an outspoken opponent of Washington's aggressive foreign policy — as a "Russian asset"
.
"Hillary Clinton and the power elite in this country manufactured the 'Russian collusion' lie, actively undermining our democracy, and stoking the fires, moving us into this new Cold War with Russia," Gabbard said.
"The damage that they did to the American people, our democracy and others around the world is immeasurable," she added. "It leads us to this point where we sit today, where we have people who were integral in making this happen, people like [National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan
, shaping our country's foreign policy."
Gabbard recalled that Sullivan was one of the "key voices" in "propagating this lie to the American people."
"They're telling us you've got to be ready to go to war with Russia, other countries, to 'spread democracy', and yet they're actively undermining our democracy here at home," Gabbard charged. "Hillary Clinton and her warmongers need to be held accountable, and Jake Sullivan... needs to resign immediately for his role in this."
Sullivan has been one the main sources for Washington's repeated unsubstantiated claims that Russia is preparing to invade US client state Ukraine "imminently".
Another is Secretary of State Antony Blinken
, who publicly justified his predecessor Clinton's push for the disastrous military intervention in Libya and help formulate her policy of fomenting the sectarian insurgency in Syria.
Two-thirds of Democrat voters want Clinton investigated
over her attempt to spy on a sitting president, a poll found.