https://sputniknews.com/20220215/dangerous-view-cheetah-charges-at-baby-and-smashes-into-window-in-safari-park-1093055498.html

Dangerous View: Cheetah Charges at Baby and Smashes Into Window in Safari Park

Dangerous View: Cheetah Charges at Baby and Smashes Into Window in Safari Park

Cats, like many animals, consider people to be purveyors of food, and the bigger the animal, the likelier the human is to become the meal itself. Babies are at... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T15:40+0000

2022-02-15T15:40+0000

2022-02-15T15:40+0000

gepard (cheetah)

cheetah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107815/96/1078159620_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_7dac0069361a4e952c4e3076b03bcfca.jpg

A cheetah tried to pounce on a baby in Worcestershire, UK - but the reinforced glass between them managed to save the child. The incident occurred at the West Midlands Safari Park when a seven-month-old toddler named Otto and his parents were staying at Cheetah Lodge for the night.In a video, taken by the baby's father, the child can be seen staring into the darkness just seconds before the big cat suddenly appears, slamming right into the floor-to-ceiling window. The baby, scared by the charge, starts crying, and the father rushes to the boy, ending the clip.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

gepard (cheetah), cheetah