International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/blinken-tells-lavrov-us-looks-forward-to-receiving-russias-written-response-to-proposals-1093063619.html
Blinken Tells Lavrov US Looks Forward to Receiving Russia's Written Response to Proposals
Blinken Tells Lavrov US Looks Forward to Receiving Russia's Written Response to Proposals
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Washington looks forward to... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T19:26+0000
2022-02-15T19:26+0000
russia-nato row on european security
us
ukraine
russia
troops
antony blinken
sergei lavrov
diplomacy
crisis
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092466754_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_049e647f64bc170e240557bfaa8c04fa.jpg
"He stated that the United States looks forward to receiving Russia’s written response to the US and NATO papers shared with Moscow last month proposing concrete areas for discussion regarding European security in coordination with our Allies and partners," Price said. "He noted the [Russian] Foreign Minister’s statement that it would be transmitted within the coming days.""The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis Moscow has precipitated… Secretary Blinken reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation," Price said in a readout of the leaders’ call.Lavrov noted "the inadmissibility of the aggressive rhetoric whipped up by Washington and its closest allies", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.During the conversation, Lavrov called on the United States and its allies "to engage in a pragmatic dialogue on the entire range of issues raised by Russia with an emphasis on the principle of indivisibility of security."Lavrov and Blinken also discussed a schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels. The conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the ministry noted.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/putin-calls-ongoing-events-in-donbass-genocide-1093057321.html
us
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092466754_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae404ba356ffc015107d3ccab1e2fa8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, russia, troops, antony blinken, sergei lavrov, diplomacy, crisis, nato, european security

Blinken Tells Lavrov US Looks Forward to Receiving Russia's Written Response to Proposals

19:26 GMT 15.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities following his talks on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2022.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities following his talks on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Washington looks forward to receiving Moscow's written response to the US and NATO papers related to security proposals, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout on Tuesday.
"He stated that the United States looks forward to receiving Russia’s written response to the US and NATO papers shared with Moscow last month proposing concrete areas for discussion regarding European security in coordination with our Allies and partners," Price said. "He noted the [Russian] Foreign Minister’s statement that it would be transmitted within the coming days."
"The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis Moscow has precipitated… Secretary Blinken reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation," Price said in a readout of the leaders’ call.
Lavrov noted "the inadmissibility of the aggressive rhetoric whipped up by Washington and its closest allies", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"On our part, the need to continue joint work was emphasized, as presidents Putin and Biden agreed on this in a phone conversation on February 12, in the context of the proposals on security guarantees submitted by the United States and NATO," it said.

During the conversation, Lavrov called on the United States and its allies "to engage in a pragmatic dialogue on the entire range of issues raised by Russia with an emphasis on the principle of indivisibility of security."
A fighter of Ukrainian volunteers Donbas battalion practices shooting during military drills not far southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, on April 1, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide
14:28 GMT
Lavrov and Blinken also discussed a schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels.
The conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the ministry noted.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала