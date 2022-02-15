https://sputniknews.com/20220215/blinken-tells-lavrov-us-looks-forward-to-receiving-russias-written-response-to-proposals-1093063619.html

Blinken Tells Lavrov US Looks Forward to Receiving Russia's Written Response to Proposals

Blinken Tells Lavrov US Looks Forward to Receiving Russia's Written Response to Proposals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Washington looks forward to... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

"He stated that the United States looks forward to receiving Russia’s written response to the US and NATO papers shared with Moscow last month proposing concrete areas for discussion regarding European security in coordination with our Allies and partners," Price said. "He noted the [Russian] Foreign Minister’s statement that it would be transmitted within the coming days.""The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis Moscow has precipitated… Secretary Blinken reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation," Price said in a readout of the leaders’ call.Lavrov noted "the inadmissibility of the aggressive rhetoric whipped up by Washington and its closest allies", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.During the conversation, Lavrov called on the United States and its allies "to engage in a pragmatic dialogue on the entire range of issues raised by Russia with an emphasis on the principle of indivisibility of security."Lavrov and Blinken also discussed a schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels. The conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the ministry noted.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

