Biden's Senior Director of Broadcast Media Leaves Office – Reports

Mariel Saez previously worked as an aide to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) for 10 years. She later became a member of both President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and inaugural committee, and was designated as the president’s senior communications director since he took office last year.
President Biden’s director of broadcast media Mariel Saez is leaving office to work for a private company, media reported Monday.
“It has been an honor to serve the President as Director of Broadcast Media, and I am grateful to my talented and dedicated colleagues at the White House and across the Administration who worked hand-in-hand with me to communicate the President's priorities across broadcast media,” Saez said in a statement as cited by CNN.
Biden is yet to see large-scale departures despite the president’s low approval ratings
amid economic challenges and another pandemic surge.
According to White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, “Mariel has been an invaluable member” of Biden’s team, and “her strategic advice and counsel, close relationships with the networks, hard work, and dedication served the President, the Vice President and the entire Biden-Harris Administration so well.”
The departure, which comes ahead of Biden's State of the Union address, scheduled for March 1, is believed to be the first among other possible reshuffles.
The team of Vice President Kamala Harris has already undergone a number of major departures
, dubbed an “exodus” by some. Thus far, chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders, communications director Ashley Etienne, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs Vincent Evans and director of Harris’ press operations Peter Velz have all left the vice president's staff.