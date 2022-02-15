International
At Least One Soldier Killed, 11 Injured as Explosion Hits Military Bus in Damascus
At Least One Soldier Killed, 11 Injured as Explosion Hits Military Bus in Damascus
According to an official statement, an explosive device has gone off in a military bus in the Syrian capital, killing at least one serviceman and wounding 11... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
No further details on the incident are available so far.
At Least One Soldier Killed, 11 Injured as Explosion Hits Military Bus in Damascus

07:39 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 15.02.2022)
© AFP 2022 / STRA Syrian red crescent ambulance arrives to evacuate wounded from the area of the Sayyida Zeinab shrine south of Syria's capital Damascus on February 21, 2016, after a series of attacks, targetted the Shiite shrine area
A Syrian red crescent ambulance arrives to evacuate wounded from the area of the Sayyida Zeinab shrine south of Syria's capital Damascus on February 21, 2016, after a series of attacks, targetted the Shiite shrine area - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
Being updated
According to an official statement, an explosive device has gone off in a military bus in the Syrian capital, killing at least one serviceman and wounding 11 others.

"On Tuesday... at about 7:25 a.m. [05:25 GMT], an explosive device pre-installed in an army bus detonated in the city of Damascus ... As a result, one soldier was killed and 11 were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

No further details on the incident are available so far.
