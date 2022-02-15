https://sputniknews.com/20220215/at-least-one-soldier-killed-11-injured-as-explosion-hits-military-bus-in-damascus-1093044214.html

At Least One Soldier Killed, 11 Injured as Explosion Hits Military Bus in Damascus

syria

damascus

middle east

explosions

No further details on the incident are available so far.

