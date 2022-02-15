https://sputniknews.com/20220215/at-least-one-soldier-killed-11-injured-as-explosion-hits-military-bus-in-damascus-1093044214.html
At Least One Soldier Killed, 11 Injured as Explosion Hits Military Bus in Damascus
At Least One Soldier Killed, 11 Injured as Explosion Hits Military Bus in Damascus
According to an official statement, an explosive device has gone off in a military bus in the Syrian capital, killing at least one serviceman and wounding 11...
No further details on the incident are available so far.
At Least One Soldier Killed, 11 Injured as Explosion Hits Military Bus in Damascus
Being updated
According to an official statement, an explosive device has gone off in a military bus in the Syrian capital, killing at least one serviceman and wounding 11 others.
"On Tuesday... at about 7:25 a.m. [05:25 GMT], an explosive device pre-installed in an army bus detonated in the city of Damascus ... As a result, one soldier was killed and 11 were injured," the ministry said in a statement.
No further details on the incident are available so far.