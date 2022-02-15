International
BREAKING: Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide
At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank
At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank
At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank
Earlier, Spanish media reported that the Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Canada. There were 22 people on board, including 12 Spaniards, as well as citizens of Peru and Ghana. At the time of the crash, the ship was 250 miles away from the coast. Lifeboats were found at the site, two of them empty, and the third carried three sailors in a state of hypothermic shock.
At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank

14:02 GMT 15.02.2022
MADRID (Sputnik) - At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish maritime rescue service told Sputnik.

"Three people were found alive, as well as four bodies", the Spanish maritime rescue service said, adding that the rescue and search operation continues.

Earlier, Spanish media reported that the Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Canada. There were 22 people on board, including 12 Spaniards, as well as citizens of Peru and Ghana. At the time of the crash, the ship was 250 miles away from the coast. Lifeboats were found at the site, two of them empty, and the third carried three sailors in a state of hypothermic shock.
