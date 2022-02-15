https://sputniknews.com/20220215/at-least-4-killed-off-canadian-coast-where-spanish-trawler-sank-1093056369.html

At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank

At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank

MADRID (Sputnik) - At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T14:02+0000

2022-02-15T14:02+0000

2022-02-15T14:02+0000

canada

spain

capsized vessel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056284_0:67:2048:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_90e108cfb5595c5cb9fcb23303cc47fa.jpg

Earlier, Spanish media reported that the Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Canada. There were 22 people on board, including 12 Spaniards, as well as citizens of Peru and Ghana. At the time of the crash, the ship was 250 miles away from the coast. Lifeboats were found at the site, two of them empty, and the third carried three sailors in a state of hypothermic shock.

canada

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

canada, spain, capsized vessel