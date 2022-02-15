https://sputniknews.com/20220215/at-least-4-killed-off-canadian-coast-where-spanish-trawler-sank-1093056369.html
At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank
At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank
MADRID (Sputnik) - At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T14:02+0000
2022-02-15T14:02+0000
2022-02-15T14:02+0000
canada
spain
capsized vessel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056284_0:67:2048:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_90e108cfb5595c5cb9fcb23303cc47fa.jpg
Earlier, Spanish media reported that the Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Canada. There were 22 people on board, including 12 Spaniards, as well as citizens of Peru and Ghana. At the time of the crash, the ship was 250 miles away from the coast. Lifeboats were found at the site, two of them empty, and the third carried three sailors in a state of hypothermic shock.
canada
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056284_133:0:1953:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_f56622a61ea48a3bc42405cd037d4012.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, spain, capsized vessel
At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank
Subscribe
MADRID (Sputnik) - At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish maritime rescue service told Sputnik.
"Three people were found alive, as well as four bodies", the Spanish maritime rescue service said, adding that the rescue and search operation continues.
Earlier, Spanish media reported that the Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Canada. There were 22 people on board, including 12 Spaniards, as well as citizens of Peru and Ghana. At the time of the crash, the ship was 250 miles away from the coast. Lifeboats were found at the site, two of them empty, and the third carried three sailors in a state of hypothermic shock.