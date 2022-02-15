https://sputniknews.com/20220215/amnesty-international-urges-new-york-city-to-ban-facial-recognition-technologies-1093060994.html

Amnesty International Urges New York City to Ban Facial Recognition Technologies

“Banning facial recognition for mass surveillance is a much-needed first step towards dismantling racist policing, and the New York City Council must now immediately move towards a comprehensive ban,” Amnesty International artificial intelligence and human rights researcher Matt Mahmoudi said.The Amnesty International research on the matter showed that law enforcement surveillance operations affect residents who are already targeted for stop-and-frisk, particularly residents of certain New York’s boroughs with non-white populations.The researcher pointed out that the “shocking” reach of facial recognition technology affected the entire city and police should reveal its methods of using such means of surveillance.Such practice violates the right to privacy and threatens the rights to freedom of assembly, equality and non-discrimination, Mahmoudi said.The New York Police Department (NYPD) used facial recognition technologies at least in 22,000 cases in 2016-2019, according to data by the Decode Surveillance NYC project that mapped more than 25,000 CCTV cameras across New York City.Amnesty International said it will launch a website that will enable residents to find out how much any route in New York City might be exposed to facial recognition technologies.

