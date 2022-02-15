International
BREAKING: Prince Andrew Reaches Out of Court Settlement on Sexual Assault Charges, Court Docs Say
American Comic Sensations Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes to Host Oscars
American Comic Sensations Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes to Host Oscars
The 94th Academy Awards will be a star-studded night as Hollywood's biggies traipse down the red carpet at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US on 27... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
16:17 GMT 15.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILLIP FARAONE(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 15, 2022 shows Regina Hall on December 17, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California, Amy Schumer on December 04, 2021 in New York City and Wanda Sykes on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. - Next month's Oscars will be hosted by three doyennes of comedy, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, it was confirmed February 15, 2022, as organizers amp up efforts to lure viewers back to the ceremony
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 15, 2022 shows Regina Hall on December 17, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California, Amy Schumer on December 04, 2021 in New York City and Wanda Sykes on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. - Next month's Oscars will be hosted by three doyennes of comedy, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, it was confirmed February 15, 2022, as organizers amp up efforts to lure viewers back to the ceremony - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILLIP FARAONE
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The 94th Academy Awards will be a star-studded night as Hollywood's biggies traipse down the red carpet at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US on 27 March 2022 to discover who are the lucky recipients of this year's clutch of Oscars.
American comic artistes Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are the talk of tinsel town as they have reportedly been booked as hosts of the forthcoming 94th Academy Awards, aka the Oscars.
According to a report by entertainment news website Variety, the awards producer, filmmaker Will Packer, has been bending over backwards to create a three-act structure for the big night, which would showcase a different pair of emcees every hour.
After meetings with several top talents over the past few weeks, Packer has reportedly found his all-female team of hosts including Amy, Regina and Wanda to bring comic appeal to Hollywood’s biggest night.
Though a formal announcement has yet to be made about who is hosting the Oscars, Schumer gave fans a hint by posting a lengthy note Instagram story with some of her biggest career highlights, and captioned, “Big fun news comin.'”
Schumer shot to fame with her award-winning sketch series for hit Comedy Central show 'Inside Amy Schumer' and Sykes won millions of hearts with her acting and as creator of the sitcom 'The Upshaws' on Netflix.
Hall, who received critical acclaim for her performance in the film 'Support the Girls', has also appeared in the 'Scary Movie' film series, 'The Best Man' and 'The Hate U Give'.
