60,000 Steps: Possibly World's Biggest Snow Drawing Stamped Out in Pristine Finnish Field - Photo
Finland's and possibly the world's largest-ever snow drawing has been created in a field outside the village of Hattula some 100 kilometres north of Helsinki.
The work took thirteen volunteers provided with elaborate five-page-long instructions and an entire day to complete. The walkers marched a total of 80 km to create the lines in the pattern.
The intricate drawing pattern has an outline of over one kilometre and is centered around a maritime theme. With a starfish at its heart, other sea creatures, such as a fish and a turtle, are grouped around it.
According to mastermind Janne Pyykkö, an avid walker and outdoorsman known for previous snow masterpieces, there are 60,000 individual snowshoe steps in the work.
"So, of course, this could be the biggest in the world", he told national broadcaster Yle.
Pyykkö compared himself to a pop-up factory manager that works a single day and produces Finland's biggest snow drawing. According to him, the work took weeks of preparation and planning, which Pyykkö found "stressful at times".
One of the volunteers credited Pyykö with having "completely incomprehensible" spatial and three-dimensional perception, as well as "amazing" mathematical thinking.
The work was previously rehearsed on sea ice outside of Espoo. That effort failed, however, as the wind blew the snow over. This time, the place was chosen more carefully to provide a softer kind of snow that is needed.
Yet, due to the vastness and the scope of the picture it is best enjoyed using aerial footage.
The snow pictures are only fleeting and will soon disappear one way or another, but that's the very point, according to the creators.