4 Bridges Across Thames Closed, Area Near Waterloo Evacuated, Police Investigate Suspicious Package
Four bridges have been closed in the British capital London after an unattended item was discovered in the vicinity of the Thames River, the Metropolitan Police have said in a statement. Law enforcement officers have assessed the item and deemed it not suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that bridge closures will be lifted imminently.
uk, metropolitan police, london, thames, terrorism

4 Bridges Across Thames Closed, Area Near Waterloo Evacuated, Police Investigate Suspicious Package

11:42 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 15.02.2022)
