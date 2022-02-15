https://sputniknews.com/20220215/4-bridges-across-thames-closed-area-near-waterloo-evacuated-police-investigate-suspicious-package-1093052288.html
4 Bridges Across Thames Closed, Area Near Waterloo Evacuated, Police Investigate Suspicious Package
4 Bridges Across Thames Closed, Area Near Waterloo Evacuated, Police Investigate Suspicious Package
Four bridges have been closed in the British capital London after an unattended item was discovered in the vicinity of the Thames River, the Metropolitan... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T11:42+0000
2022-02-15T11:42+0000
2022-02-15T11:56+0000
uk
metropolitan police
london
thames
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Four bridges have been closed in the British capital London after an unattended item was discovered in the vicinity of the Thames River, the Metropolitan Police have said in a statement. Law enforcement officers have assessed the item and deemed it not suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that bridge closures will be lifted imminently.
london
thames
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, metropolitan police, london, thames, terrorism
4 Bridges Across Thames Closed, Area Near Waterloo Evacuated, Police Investigate Suspicious Package
11:42 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 15.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Four bridges have been closed in the British capital London after an unattended item was discovered in the vicinity of the Thames River, the Metropolitan Police have said in a statement. Law enforcement officers have assessed the item and deemed it not suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that bridge closures will be lifted imminently.