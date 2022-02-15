https://sputniknews.com/20220215/4-bridges-across-thames-closed-area-near-waterloo-evacuated-police-investigate-suspicious-package-1093052288.html

4 Bridges Across Thames Closed, Area Near Waterloo Evacuated, Police Investigate Suspicious Package

4 Bridges Across Thames Closed, Area Near Waterloo Evacuated, Police Investigate Suspicious Package

Four bridges have been closed in the British capital London after an unattended item was discovered in the vicinity of the Thames River, the Metropolitan... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T11:42+0000

2022-02-15T11:42+0000

2022-02-15T11:56+0000

uk

metropolitan police

london

thames

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Four bridges have been closed in the British capital London after an unattended item was discovered in the vicinity of the Thames River, the Metropolitan Police have said in a statement. Law enforcement officers have assessed the item and deemed it not suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that bridge closures will be lifted imminently.

london

thames

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, metropolitan police, london, thames, terrorism