WADA Says Disappointed by CAS Decision on Valieva's Case

International
BREAKING: IOC Says Awards Ceremony Won't Take Place If Russian Skater Valieva Wins a Medal at Beijing Olympics
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/wada-says-disappointed-by-cas-decision-on-valievas-case-1093015675.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it is disappointed by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case.
2022-02-14T09:22+0000
2022-02-14T09:35+0000
2022 winter olympics
olympic winter games 2022
ice skating
figure skating
world anti-doping agency's (wada)
court of arbitration for sport (cas)
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092968467_0:327:2990:2009_1920x0_80_0_0_6593fe04176605151253cba98f4b2056.jpg
The agency added Valieva's sample was not flagged by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, which means that "the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample."The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) also expressed disappointment, saying the ruling "appears to be another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport".Earlier on Monday, the CAS decided to let Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics, rejecting appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), and WADA over failure to pass a doping test. The court added that "no provisional suspension should be imposed on the skater".RUSADA decided to lift a provisional doping suspension of Valieva, after a trace of trimetazidine (a drug banned at the Olympics) was found in a sample taken back in December, during the Russian national championships. At the same time, her tests taken immediately before the Olympics and after the Games had started, proved clean.
2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022, ice skating, figure skating, world anti-doping agency's (wada), court of arbitration for sport (cas)

WADA Says Disappointed by CAS Decision on Valieva's Case

09:22 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 14.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexander Wilf / Go to the photo bankRussian figure skater Kamila Valieva during her practice at 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva during her practice at 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Wilf
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it is disappointed by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s case.

"WADA is therefore disappointed by today’s ruling of the CAS Ad Hoc Division. While WADA has not received the reasoned award, it appears that the CAS panel decided not to apply the terms of the Code, which does not allow for specific exceptions to be made in relation to mandatory provisional suspensions for 'protected persons', including minors", the agency said in a statement.

The agency added Valieva's sample was not flagged by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, which means that "the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample."

"As previously announced, under the terms of the Code, when a minor is involved in an anti-doping case, there is a requirement to investigate that athlete’s support personnel. RUSADA has already indicated it has begun that process. In addition, WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations Department will look into it", the statement read.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) also expressed disappointment, saying the ruling "appears to be another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport".

"We are disappointed by the message this decision sends. It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic Community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards", head of USOPC Sarah Hirshland said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the CAS decided to let Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics, rejecting appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), and WADA over failure to pass a doping test. The court added that "no provisional suspension should be imposed on the skater".
RUSADA decided to lift a provisional doping suspension of Valieva, after a trace of trimetazidine (a drug banned at the Olympics) was found in a sample taken back in December, during the Russian national championships. At the same time, her tests taken immediately before the Olympics and after the Games had started, proved clean.
