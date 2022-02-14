https://sputniknews.com/20220214/wada-says-disappointed-by-cas-decision-on-valievas-case-1093015675.html

WADA Says Disappointed by CAS Decision on Valieva's Case

WADA Says Disappointed by CAS Decision on Valieva's Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it is disappointed by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T09:22+0000

2022-02-14T09:22+0000

2022-02-14T09:35+0000

2022 winter olympics

olympic winter games 2022

ice skating

figure skating

world anti-doping agency's (wada)

court of arbitration for sport (cas)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092968467_0:327:2990:2009_1920x0_80_0_0_6593fe04176605151253cba98f4b2056.jpg

The agency added Valieva's sample was not flagged by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, which means that "the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample."The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) also expressed disappointment, saying the ruling "appears to be another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport".Earlier on Monday, the CAS decided to let Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics, rejecting appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), and WADA over failure to pass a doping test. The court added that "no provisional suspension should be imposed on the skater".RUSADA decided to lift a provisional doping suspension of Valieva, after a trace of trimetazidine (a drug banned at the Olympics) was found in a sample taken back in December, during the Russian national championships. At the same time, her tests taken immediately before the Olympics and after the Games had started, proved clean.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022, ice skating, figure skating, world anti-doping agency's (wada), court of arbitration for sport (cas)