US Says Committed to De-Escalation With Russia, But Scales Up Efforts to Deter Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States remains committed to keeping the path of de-escalation with Russia over Ukraine open, but at the same time intensifies... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

"We are intensifying our efforts to deter Russia and to impose costs should Moscow decide to go ahead with military action," Price said in a press briefing. "We remain committed to keeping the prospect of de-escalation through diplomacy alive. We will remain committed to doing that for as long as we can. But Russia must de-escalate and engage in genuine dialogue and diplomacy.""We have taken note of his comments," Price told a briefing. "What we have not taken note is any indication of de-escalation. We have not seen any tangible, any real sign of de-escalation."“We hope to engage in good-faith dialogue and diplomacy, but in order for it to be good faith, of course, that will require the Russians to respond in kind in order for this to bear fruit," Price said. “It will also have to take place in the context of de-escalation.”Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday the concept of indivisible security is different from what the West is trying to present. The US and NATO are ready to enter into serious negotiations with Russia on some proposals on security guarantees, the minister added.Following a phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States on Saturday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Russia would soon bring its response to the US and NATO on security guarantees.

