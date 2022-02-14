https://sputniknews.com/20220214/us-moving-ukrainian-embassy-from-kiev-to-lvov---state-department-1093032894.html
According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the shift is motivated by Washington's fears that Russia is planning to soon invade Ukraine, despite assurances otherwise by both Kiev and Moscow."With that in mind, we are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kiev to Lvov due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Blinken said. "The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine."MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
US Moving Ukrainian Embassy From Kiev to Lvov - State Department
18:55 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 14.02.2022)
Being updated
Following the removal of most US embassy staff from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev late last month, the US State Department has announced it is moving its embassy in Ukraine to the western city of Lvov.
According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the shift is motivated by Washington's fears that Russia is planning to soon invade Ukraine, despite assurances otherwise by both Kiev and Moscow.
"With that in mind, we are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kiev to Lvov due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Blinken said. "The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine."
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...