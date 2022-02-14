https://sputniknews.com/20220214/uks-johnson-labelled-walking-advert-for-scottish-independence-ahead-of-trip-to-scotland-1093029975.html

UK’s Johnson Labelled 'Walking Advert for Scottish Independence' Ahead of Trip to Scotland

UK’s Johnson Labelled 'Walking Advert for Scottish Independence' Ahead of Trip to Scotland

LONDON (Sputnik) - Scottish National Party (SNP) lawmaker Ian Blackford has labelled UK prime minister Boris Johnson a "walking advert for Scottish independence" ahead of his visit to Scotland.

"Boris Johnson is a walking advert for Scottish independence … every time the Prime Minister visits Scotland, support for independence shoots through the roof as people are reminded of the litany of scandals and damaging decisions imposed on Scotland by this disastrous Tory government," Blackford, who is also the leader of the SNP in the UK Parliament, was quoted as saying by the Daily Record Scottish newspaper.Johnson is expected to visit a manufacturing site in Scotland, before heading to the North West of England, as part of a tour of the UK to promote his "levelling up agenda."Blackford also told Sky News broadcaster that the Conservative prime minister is "deeply unpopular up here", claiming that more than 75 percent of Scots think he should resign over revelations of a string of parties held in his official residence at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.The London Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the lockdown-breaking social gatherings reportedly held at Downing Street, with officers sending formal questionnaires to more than 50 people, including Johnson, in relation to a certain number of events.

