Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/ukraines-ambassador-to-uk-says-kiev-might-agree-not-to-join-nato-to-avert-war-1093011077.html
Ukraine's Ambassador to UK Says Kiev 'Might' Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
Ukraine's Ambassador to UK Says Kiev 'Might' Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
The tensions around Ukraine have been on the rise over the past few months, as Washington, London, and their allies claimed that Russia is planning "an... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T06:47+0000
2022-02-14T07:07+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Ukraine's Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko stated on Monday that Kiev "might agree" not to join NATO if this helps to avert a "war" with Russia.The envoy claimed that Russia already borders NATO members, saying it "did not change the security situation" for Moscow.The statement comes despite Kiev amending the Ukrainian Constitution in 2019, setting membership in NATO and the EU as the nation's goals.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine

Ukraine's Ambassador to UK Says Kiev 'Might' Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War

06:47 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 07:07 GMT 14.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The tensions around Ukraine have been on the rise over the past few months, as Washington, London, and their allies claimed that Russia is planning "an invasion" of the country.
Ukraine's Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko stated on Monday that Kiev "might agree" not to join NATO if this helps to avert a "war" with Russia.

"We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it", Prystaiko said, commenting on whether his country could change its position on membership in the alliance.

The envoy claimed that Russia already borders NATO members, saying it "did not change the security situation" for Moscow.
The statement comes despite Kiev amending the Ukrainian Constitution in 2019, setting membership in NATO and the EU as the nation's goals.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала