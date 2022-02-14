Registration was successful!
Ukraine's Ambassador to UK Says Kiev 'Might' Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
The tensions around Ukraine have been on the rise over the past few months, as Washington, London, and their allies claimed that Russia is planning "an invasion" of the country.
Ukraine's Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko stated on Monday that Kiev "might agree" not to join NATO if this helps to avert a "war" with Russia.
"We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it", Prystaiko said, commenting on whether his country could change its position on membership in the alliance.
The envoy claimed that Russia already borders NATO members, saying it "did not change the security situation" for Moscow.
The statement comes despite Kiev amending the Ukrainian Constitution in 2019, setting membership in NATO and the EU as the nation's goals.