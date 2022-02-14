https://sputniknews.com/20220214/ukraines-ambassador-to-uk-says-kiev-might-agree-not-to-join-nato-to-avert-war-1093011077.html

Ukraine's Ambassador to UK Says Kiev 'Might' Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War

The tensions around Ukraine have been on the rise over the past few months, as Washington, London, and their allies claimed that Russia is planning "an... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine's Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko stated on Monday that Kiev "might agree" not to join NATO if this helps to avert a "war" with Russia.The envoy claimed that Russia already borders NATO members, saying it "did not change the security situation" for Moscow.The statement comes despite Kiev amending the Ukrainian Constitution in 2019, setting membership in NATO and the EU as the nation's goals.

