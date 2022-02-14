https://sputniknews.com/20220214/ukraine-israel-report-canadian-truckers-liz-truss-no-10-boris-johnson-and-keir-starmer-1093017358.html
Ukraine; Israel Report; Canadian Truckers; Liz Truss, NO. 10, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
Ukraine; Israel Report; Canadian Truckers; Liz Truss, NO. 10, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Canadian trucker protests, the Israel Report, and the...
UKRAINE; ISRAEL REPORT; CANADIAN TRUCKERS; LIZ TRUSS, NO. 10, BORIS JOHNSON AND KEIR STARMER; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE US
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Canadian trucker protests, the Israel Report, and the latest headlines from the US and the UK.
Joining us on the show today is Jackson Hinkle - US-based political analyst and host of The Dive, he will give us the latest on Ukraine from the US perspective. Columnist for Haaretz Gideon Levy on the Israel report and state apartheid. Talking to us about the Canadian trucker protests is James Melville, a writer for East Points West and political analyst. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host & political analyst will update us with the headlines of the week from the US. Shadia Edwards-Dashti a reporter for RT UK will break down the latest on Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and Liz Truss. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the authors and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
Ukraine; Israel Report; Canadian Truckers; Liz Truss, NO. 10, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Canadian trucker protests, the Israel Report, and the latest headlines from the US and the UK.
Joining us on the show today is Jackson Hinkle - US-based political analyst and host of The Dive, he will give us the latest on Ukraine from the US perspective. Columnist for Haaretz Gideon Levy on the Israel report and state apartheid. Talking to us about the Canadian trucker protests is James Melville, a writer for East Points West and political analyst. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host & political analyst will update us with the headlines of the week from the US. Shadia Edwards-Dashti a reporter for RT UK will break down the latest on Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and Liz Truss. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the authors and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.