https://sputniknews.com/20220214/ukraine-israel-report-canadian-truckers-liz-truss-no-10-boris-johnson-and-keir-starmer-1093017358.html

Ukraine; Israel Report; Canadian Truckers; Liz Truss, NO. 10, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer

Ukraine; Israel Report; Canadian Truckers; Liz Truss, NO. 10, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Canadian trucker protests, the Israel Report, and the... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T10:49+0000

2022-02-14T10:49+0000

2022-02-14T10:49+0000

radio

the mother of all talk shows

ukraine

israel

canada

truckers

protests

us

uk

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093016634_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4ae3bb71cf3b354de035decef410cf2f.png

UKRAINE; ISRAEL REPORT; CANADIAN TRUCKERS; LIZ TRUSS, NO. 10, BORIS JOHNSON AND KEIR STARMER; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE US Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Canadian trucker protests, the Israel Report, and the latest headlines from the US and the UK.

Joining us on the show today is Jackson Hinkle - US-based political analyst and host of The Dive, he will give us the latest on Ukraine from the US perspective. Columnist for Haaretz Gideon Levy on the Israel report and state apartheid. Talking to us about the Canadian trucker protests is James Melville, a writer for East Points West and political analyst. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host & political analyst will update us with the headlines of the week from the US. Shadia Edwards-Dashti a reporter for RT UK will break down the latest on Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and Liz Truss. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the authors and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

ukraine

canada

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

radio, the mother of all talk shows, ukraine, israel, canada, truckers, protests, us, uk, boris johnson, keir starmer, liz truss, аудио