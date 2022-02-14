To the Moon and Back: RAF Deputy Chief Reportedly Suspended After Flashing His Bottom
Andrew Turner joined the Royal Air Forces in 1985 and quickly rose through ranks. In 2003, he was made OBE in recognition of his service in the Iraq War, while in 2019 he was made Companion of the Order of Bath, the fourth-most senior of the British Orders of Chivalry.
Deputy Chief of the Royal Air Force Andrew Turner has been suspended after flashing his bottom at his neighbours, UK media outlets have reported. According to The Sun, Simon Herbert, 54, his partner Lesley Stevens, and her 18-year-old daughter were "shocked and disgusted" by the incident and filed a complaint against the serviceman, who was tipped to become the next RAF chief.
The newspaper writes citing an anonymous source that the air marshal was standing naked on his own property and "bared his backside at Simon [Herbert]".
"As I approached, I could see his face as he turned towards me and had a look of shock or surprise. I could see that Andrew was fully naked not even wearing shoes. Andrew just looked at me and did not reply. His hands remained down by his side and he just turned away from me and started walking slowly back up his paddock towards his house and garden", reads the witness statement given by the air marshal's neighbour as per the Daily Mail.
Simon Herbert also told the outlet that he and his family has felt uncomfortable using their hot tub since the incident and stressed that there had been further disagreements with Andrew Turner and his wife Catherine.
According to the British media, the alleged flashing incident occurred in August. The Sun writes that the officer was suspended following an investigation two weeks ago. A message to all RAF commanders said that Andrew Turner stepped down "due to a personal matter", the newspaper writes, citing an anonymous source.
There has been no official statement from the Royal Air Force and Turner has not written about the issue or his suspension on social media.
The Sun also writes that the officer was served a community resolution, which required a written apology to his neighbours. However, Simon Herbert and his family have accused Mr Turner of "ducking responsibility". They claim the letter they received from the decorated pilot, who participated in more than two dozen RAF missions, including in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Iraq, contained no apology, but rather a squiggly monogram, the Daily Mail writes. According to The Sun, the letter had only one line.
A solicitor for the air marshal has dismissed the allegations against his client as inaccurate and vexatious. He emphasised that none of the claims had been prosecuted despite the allegations being "the subject of a lengthy police investigation and review by CPS [Crown Prosecution Service]".