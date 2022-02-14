https://sputniknews.com/20220214/to-the-moon-and-back-raf-deputy-chief-reportedly-suspended-after-flashing-his-bottom-1093015304.html

To the Moon and Back: RAF Deputy Chief Reportedly Suspended After Flashing His Bottom

Andrew Turner joined the Royal Air Forces in 1985 and quickly rose through ranks. In 2003, he was made OBE in recognition of service in the Iraq War.

Deputy Chief of the Royal Air Force Andrew Turner has been suspended after flashing his bottom at his neighbours, UK media outlets have reported. According to The Sun, Simon Herbert, 54, his partner Lesley Stevens, and her 18-year-old daughter were "shocked and disgusted" by the incident and filed a complaint against the serviceman, who was tipped to become the next RAF chief.The newspaper writes citing an anonymous source that the air marshal was standing naked on his own property and "bared his backside at Simon [Herbert]". Mr Herbert said he was initially concerned about his neighbour's well-being, but then confronted him about the incident, the Daily Mail writes.Simon Herbert also told the outlet that he and his family has felt uncomfortable using their hot tub since the incident and stressed that there had been further disagreements with Andrew Turner and his wife Catherine.According to the British media, the alleged flashing incident occurred in August. The Sun writes that the officer was suspended following an investigation two weeks ago. A message to all RAF commanders said that Andrew Turner stepped down "due to a personal matter", the newspaper writes, citing an anonymous source.There has been no official statement from the Royal Air Force and Turner has not written about the issue or his suspension on social media. The Sun also writes that the officer was served a community resolution, which required a written apology to his neighbours. However, Simon Herbert and his family have accused Mr Turner of "ducking responsibility". They claim the letter they received from the decorated pilot, who participated in more than two dozen RAF missions, including in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Iraq, contained no apology, but rather a squiggly monogram, the Daily Mail writes. According to The Sun, the letter had only one line.A solicitor for the air marshal has dismissed the allegations against his client as inaccurate and vexatious. He emphasised that none of the claims had been prosecuted despite the allegations being "the subject of a lengthy police investigation and review by CPS [Crown Prosecution Service]".

