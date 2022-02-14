The Russians Are Coming! Santa Monica Puts MiG-29 Jet in Super Bowl Promotion Photo
What could be better than a Super Bowl Sunday? Immense crowds celebrating their favourite team’s victory, the fireworks, and of course, a grand event featuring US Air force warplanes. But this time something was off...
The city of Santa Monica in California caused a twitterstorm by posting a photo of an iconic Russian MiG-29 warplane while promoting the US Air Force flyover at Super Bowl LVI. The photo of the plane attracted hundreds of netizens, who pointed out the apparent mistake.
"Just before 3:30 P.M., the @usairforce will flyover #SantaMonica and #Malibu in preparation for the National Anthem performance for #Superbowl at SoFi Stadium", the official Twitter account posted along with a photo of a Russian MiG fighter jet.
Picking the wrong plane resulted in a tidal wave of comments, as people mocked the city's account for posting the picture of a Russian jet.
This is not the first time designers have put the wrong aircraft in photos, triggering outcry on the Internet. Just last year, the PR department of the US Southern Command was ruthlessly mocked for placing Russian Sukhoi Su-27 jets in a post celebrating the 74th anniversary of the US Air Force's establishment.