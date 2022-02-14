International
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/taiwan-researchers-join-indian-space-agency-in-satellite-launch-mission-for-first-time-1093023352.html
Taiwan Researchers Join Indian Space Agency in Satellite Launch Mission For First Time
Taiwan Researchers Join Indian Space Agency in Satellite Launch Mission For First Time
The launch of the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04), scheduled for September 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic as engineers and scientists were working... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T14:57+0000
2022-02-14T14:57+0000
india
india
narendra modi
narendra modi
venkaiah naidu
indian space research organization (isro)
indian space research organization
indian space agency
satellite
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093025304_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_0a3e2d45979461c4de7893b499ebccff.jpg
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched a satellite, INSPIRESat-1, jointly developed by a team of international researchers, including from Taiwan, using a PSLV-52 carrier rocket. This is the first time that foreign researchers have joined the ISRO in a satellite launch.INSPIRESat-1, which stands for International Research and Teaching Satellite Project Satellite One, was developed by scientists from universities of the US, Taiwan, India, and Singapore.The PSLV-C52 rocket also carries Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04), student satellite INSPIRESat, and a spacecraft dubbed INSAT-2DT, the precursor of a joint India-Bhutan mission in the future.The universities that took part in the launch are the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Taiwan's National Central University (NCU), and Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.“Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 placed two small satellites, a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science &amp; Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric &amp; Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B)”, the space agency said in a statement.The satellite will provide information on the Sun's corona and its impact on Earth's ionosphere.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the ISRO scientists on the successful launch.ISRO Chairman S. Somanath also congratulated the ISRO team for the precision with which the mission was accomplished.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093025304_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9249344be778986a76f1956212104395.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, narendra modi, narendra modi, venkaiah naidu, indian space research organization (isro), indian space research organization, indian space agency, satellite, satellite, satellite, satellite imaging, space exploration, pslv, polar satellite launch vehicle (pslv)

Taiwan Researchers Join Indian Space Agency in Satellite Launch Mission For First Time

14:57 GMT 14.02.2022
© AP PhotoThis handout photo provided by the Indian Space Research Organization shows PSLV-C48 lifting off at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle successfully launched RISAT-2BR1 along with nine commercial satellites, according to a press release. RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, it said
This handout photo provided by the Indian Space Research Organization shows PSLV-C48 lifting off at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle successfully launched RISAT-2BR1 along with nine commercial satellites, according to a press release. RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, it said - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© AP Photo
SubscribeGoogle news
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The launch of the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04), scheduled for September 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic as engineers and scientists were working remotely. However, to make up for the delay, the Indian space agency has planned 19 missions, including a Moon landing, in 2022.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched a satellite, INSPIRESat-1, jointly developed by a team of international researchers, including from Taiwan, using a PSLV-52 carrier rocket. This is the first time that foreign researchers have joined the ISRO in a satellite launch.
INSPIRESat-1, which stands for International Research and Teaching Satellite Project Satellite One, was developed by scientists from universities of the US, Taiwan, India, and Singapore.
The PSLV-C52 rocket also carries Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04), student satellite INSPIRESat, and a spacecraft dubbed INSAT-2DT, the precursor of a joint India-Bhutan mission in the future.
The universities that took part in the launch are the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Taiwan's National Central University (NCU), and Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.
“Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 placed two small satellites, a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B)”, the space agency said in a statement.
© Photo : Twitter/@isroISRO Confirms Launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52
ISRO Confirms Launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
ISRO Confirms Launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52
© Photo : Twitter/@isro
The satellite will provide information on the Sun's corona and its impact on Earth's ionosphere.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the ISRO scientists on the successful launch.
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO for Successful Launch of PSLV-C52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO for Successful Launch of PSLV-C52 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO for Successful Launch of PSLV-C52
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi
© Photo : Twitter/@VPSecretariatVice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates ISRO Scientists for Successful Launch of PSLV-C52
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates ISRO Scientists for Successful Launch of PSLV-C52 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates ISRO Scientists for Successful Launch of PSLV-C52
© Photo : Twitter/@VPSecretariat
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath also congratulated the ISRO team for the precision with which the mission was accomplished.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала