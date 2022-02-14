Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Situation Outside Beijing Continental Hotel as CAS Set to Deliver Verdict on Kamila Valieva's Case
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
Situation Outside Beijing Continental Hotel as CAS Set to Deliver Verdict on Kamila Valieva's Case
Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva previously claimed gold, becoming the first female athlete to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics. 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Beijing where the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to announce its verdict on the case of Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva. The court will decide if the 15-year-old gold medal winner will continue competing at the Beijing Olympics.This comes after the International Testing Committee (ITC) released a statement confirming Valieva had provided a sample containing the banned substance trimetazidine during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg on 25 December. However, the results of that test only came back on 7 February, when Valieva triumphantly performed at the Olympics, earning the gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team. Despite all of Valieva's doping tests taken immediately before the Olympics and after the Games had started having been clean, the award ceremony was postponed indefinitely.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ice skating, ice skating, figure skating, 2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022

Situation Outside Beijing Continental Hotel as CAS Set to Deliver Verdict on Kamila Valieva's Case

05:26 GMT 14.02.2022
© Ruptly
Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva previously claimed gold, becoming the first female athlete to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics.
Sputnik is live from Beijing where the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to announce its verdict on the case of Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva. The court will decide if the 15-year-old gold medal winner will continue competing at the Beijing Olympics.
This comes after the International Testing Committee (ITC) released a statement confirming Valieva had provided a sample containing the banned substance trimetazidine during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg on 25 December.
However, the results of that test only came back on 7 February, when Valieva triumphantly performed at the Olympics, earning the gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team. Despite all of Valieva's doping tests taken immediately before the Olympics and after the Games had started having been clean, the award ceremony was postponed indefinitely.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
