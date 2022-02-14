Show Business: NFL Was 'Aware' Eminem Would Kneel in Solidarity With Kaepernick's Protest
© REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniAmerican Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 Eminem takes a knee alongside Dr Dre as they perform during the halftime show
It was previously reported that no artist would be permitted to kneel during the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance, following a behind-the-scenes disagreement between Super Bowl officials and those performing alongside Dr. Dre. The kneel is a callback to ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest against racial injustice.
Eminem, one of several artists to perform with hip-hop legend Dr. Dre on Sunday, appears to have defied the National Football League when he took a knee for his portion of the star-studded halftime show.
Sources have since asserted to the New York Times, however, that Eminem's kneel during his performance of "Lose Yourself" was well-rehearsed, and not as radical as some may have perceived.
Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, told the outlet that the league was aware of Eminem's plans to kneel because officials "watched it during rehearsals this week."
Puck's Eriq Gardner previously reported that Eminem was told to nix the kneel from his performance, as the NFL wanted to avoid a "divisive culture war moment." The report also claimed that rapper Snoop Dogg, who has been open about gang affiliation, was asked to not wear certain articles of clothing, like blue bandanas.
Kaepernick notably led a kneeling movement in the National Football League (NFL) to protest police brutality against Black people in the US.
His form of protest during the national anthem performances before NFL games was construed by some to be disrespectful to the American flag and US service members.