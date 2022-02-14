https://sputniknews.com/20220214/show-business-nfl-was-aware-eminem-would-kneel-in-solidarity-with-kaepernicks-protest-1093005780.html

Show Business: NFL Was 'Aware' Eminem Would Kneel in Solidarity With Kaepernick's Protest

Show Business: NFL Was 'Aware' Eminem Would Kneel in Solidarity With Kaepernick's Protest

It was previously reported that no artist would be permitted to kneel during the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance, following a behind-the-scenes... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T04:04+0000

2022-02-14T04:04+0000

2022-02-14T04:02+0000

super bowl

american football

nfl

us national football league

eminem

rapper

celebrity

dr. dre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093005024_0:267:3166:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7d409022b8d26b14a7285317c75e7a4.jpg

Eminem, one of several artists to perform with hip-hop legend Dr. Dre on Sunday, appears to have defied the National Football League when he took a knee for his portion of the star-studded halftime show. Sources have since asserted to the New York Times, however, that Eminem's kneel during his performance of "Lose Yourself" was well-rehearsed, and not as radical as some may have perceived.Puck's Eriq Gardner previously reported that Eminem was told to nix the kneel from his performance, as the NFL wanted to avoid a "divisive culture war moment." The report also claimed that rapper Snoop Dogg, who has been open about gang affiliation, was asked to not wear certain articles of clothing, like blue bandanas. Kaepernick notably led a kneeling movement in the National Football League (NFL) to protest police brutality against Black people in the US. His form of protest during the national anthem performances before NFL games was construed by some to be disrespectful to the American flag and US service members.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

super bowl, american football, nfl, us national football league, eminem, rapper, celebrity, dr. dre