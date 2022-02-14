https://sputniknews.com/20220214/sen-lindsey-graham-trump-hurting-his-chances-at-reelection-by-fixating-on-2020-loss-1093004828.html

Earlier this month, former US President Donald Trump chastised Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), referring to his longtime ally as a 'Republican in Name Only' (RINO)...

Although the Republican nomination is reportedly Donald Trump's "for the taking" in 2024, the former US president should consider adopting talking points that aren't related to his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden, Sen. Lindsey Graham declared, during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week." "Donald Trump is the most consequential Republican in the Republican Party today," Graham told George Stephanopoulos. "He has a great chance of being president again in 2024, he’ll start comparing what he did as president versus what's going on now, and how to fix the mess we’re in."Trump would be placing himself in a losing position if he "looks backward," the Senate Republican said.While Graham and Trump have consistently had each others' back in recent election cycles, the former's once-staunch support for the latter has waned since the deadly January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol building. Speaking from the Senate Floor, Graham delivered a fiery speech in which he told his Republican colleagues to "count me out" in matters related to delaying the election. Despite claiming in an interview that "he’d never been so humiliated and embarrassed for the country" after the January 6 insurrection, Graham traveled to Florida one month later to visit Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The senator may not be caught playing a round of golf with Trump, but it appears that Graham and the one-term GOP president have at least a working relationship.

