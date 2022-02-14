https://sputniknews.com/20220214/s-korea-seismologists-report-of-another-earthquake-near-n-korean-nuclear-test-site-1093030280.html
S Korea Seismologists Report of Another Earthquake Near N Korean Nuclear Test Site
This is the second earthquake registered in the region in less than a week. 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site on 14 February. According to South Korea's state weather agency, it occurred about 36 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province. The quake, occurring at a depth of 22 km, is the second one in recent days to hit the region, with a 3.1 magnitude natural earthquake striking the area on February 11.Kilju is where North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located and since the beginning of this year, the Korean Peninsula has recorded seven earthquakes (magnitude 2 or higher). Since 1978, more than 20 earthquakes have occurred in the area near Kilju, with the strongest being a magnitude 3.2, which was recorded in September 2017.
