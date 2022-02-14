Registration was successful!
BREAKING: IOC Says Awards Ceremony Won't Take Place If Russian Skater Valieva Wins a Medal at Beijing Olympics
Russian Food Exports to Persian Gulf Countries in 2021 Reaches $838 Million
Russian Food Exports to Persian Gulf Countries in 2021 Reaches $838 Million
14.02.2022
According to Veronika Nikishina, in 2021 Russia supplied more than 22,000 tonnes of chocolate worth $56 million to the Persian Gulf market.The international food industry exhibition Gulfood 2022 opens in Dubai on 13 February. At the exhibition, which will last until 17 February, more than 60 Russian companies will present their products with the support of the Russian Export Centre, including manufacturers of pastries and dairy products, meat, drinks and caviar.
Russian Food Exports to Persian Gulf Countries in 2021 Reaches $838 Million

09:07 GMT 14.02.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Venyavsky / Go to the photo bankChocolate ice cream cone production line.
The export of Russian food to nations in the Persian Gulf amounted to more than $838 million in 2021, Veronika Nikishina, CEO of the Russian Export Centre, said at the opening of the Gulfood 2022 exhibition in Dubai. These are the preliminary calculations by the REC's analytical centre.

"The export of Russian food to Gulf countries in 2021 amounted to more than $838 million. The record holders were Saudi Arabia - $638 million and the United Arab Emirates - $106 million. The most popular products are barley and wheat, and sunflower oil is in third place. The top five also includes poultry meat and chocolate", said the head of the Russian Export Centre.

According to Veronika Nikishina, in 2021 Russia supplied more than 22,000 tonnes of chocolate worth $56 million to the Persian Gulf market.

"Domestic pastries enjoy great attention in this market, as Arab consumers consider them to be of higher quality", she noted.

The international food industry exhibition Gulfood 2022 opens in Dubai on 13 February. At the exhibition, which will last until 17 February, more than 60 Russian companies will present their products with the support of the Russian Export Centre, including manufacturers of pastries and dairy products, meat, drinks and caviar.
