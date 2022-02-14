https://sputniknews.com/20220214/russian-food-exports-to-persian-gulf-countries-in-2021-reaches-838-million-1093014628.html

Russian Food Exports to Persian Gulf Countries in 2021 Reaches $838 Million

The export of Russian food to nations in the Persian Gulf amounted to more than $838 million in 2021, Veronika Nikishina, CEO of the Russian Export Centre

According to Veronika Nikishina, in 2021 Russia supplied more than 22,000 tonnes of chocolate worth $56 million to the Persian Gulf market.The international food industry exhibition Gulfood 2022 opens in Dubai on 13 February. At the exhibition, which will last until 17 February, more than 60 Russian companies will present their products with the support of the Russian Export Centre, including manufacturers of pastries and dairy products, meat, drinks and caviar.

