https://sputniknews.com/20220214/peta-accuses-bayern-munich-star-thomas-muller-of-forcing-horses-to-perform-unnatural-sexual-acts-1093023847.html

PETA Accuses Bayern Munich Star Thomas Muller of Forcing Horses to Perform Unnatural Sexual Acts

PETA Accuses Bayern Munich Star Thomas Muller of Forcing Horses to Perform Unnatural Sexual Acts

Animal cruelty by footballers has hogged the limelight in recent weeks, with West Ham United's Kurt Zouma caught slapping and kicking his pet cat on camera... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T14:12+0000

2022-02-14T14:12+0000

2022-02-14T14:12+0000

sport

sport

sport

football

football

footballer

football star

bayern munich

bundesliga

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093024234_0:51:3051:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd18d4e2e80664b81a5fe8152ec38fe.jpg

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has accused German international Thomas Muller of forcing his horses to perform "unnatural sexual acts" at his farm in order to obtain their semen.As per British publication the Daily Mail, the Bayern Munich forward sells a dose of their frozen semen for as much as $225.Muller and his wife Lisa, who is a semi-professional equestrian and competes in a number of horse dressage exhibitions and other events, are the owners of an animal estate in Germany. The non-profit organisation's allegations against the World Cup winner came a week after the 32-year-old player announced that one of the horses in his stable, named D'Avie, will take a few months to recover from an injury. "Unfortunately, we have bad news. Our D'Avie will not be available in the next few months. Unfortunately, he slipped during a test attempt to prepare for breeding season and fell dramatically on his side", Muller said."He sustained an injury to the hoof area and will need complete rest for the next few months. He's a tough guy, and it could have been worse", he added.PETA reacted to the news by labelling the practices at their farm as "unnecessary, before dubbing the couple as "self-proclaimed horse lovers"."The injuries D'Avie suffered under the supervision of Lisa and Thomas Muller were preventable and unnecessary".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, football, football, footballer, football star, bayern munich, bundesliga, sputnik, horse, horse, horse racing, farm, animal farm, peta, peta (people for the ethical treatment of animals organization), non-profit, animal cruelty, animal cruelty, animal cruelty, sex, sex, thomas muller