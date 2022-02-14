https://sputniknews.com/20220214/paper-shortage-to-blame-unexpected-reason-why-rammstein-hasnt-released-new-album-revealed-1093201651.html

Paper Shortage to Blame? Unexpected Reason Why Rammstein Hasn't Released New Album Revealed

Paper Shortage to Blame? Unexpected Reason Why Rammstein Hasn't Released New Album Revealed

Fans of the legendary German band have been waiting for the new release since 2019 following guitarist Richard Kruspe's promise. 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T12:25+0000

2022-02-14T12:25+0000

2022-02-20T15:07+0000

rammstein

music

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/74/1073767429_0:54:3231:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_53df338a89bea517577f2e998c402ef0.jpg

Rammstein‘s forthcoming new album has been delayed, the media reported on 14 February. German composer and musical director Sven Helbig – who has contributed orchestral parts to the new album – said in an interview with Sächsische that the new album is delayed due to a paper shortage, as translated by the fan resource RammWiki. When he was asked when the new Rammstein album was coming out, the composer said the "band itself doesn't know at the moment," and the problem is trivial.“They need to be able to send out a large number of CDs and records, i.e. lots of booklets and covers, worldwide at one go. And that's probably not feasible right now," said the composer, who finished his work on the album two weeks ago.The German band was expected to release their follow-up to 2019’s "Untitled" album later this year. Rammstein‘s guitarist Richard Kruspe said last November that the record should be released before the start of the group's world tour in May. Rammstein released their seventh studio album in 2019 and are scheduled to embark on their first ever North American Tour in the fall of 2022 after their plans were delayed by COVID.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

rammstein, music, society