Paper Shortage to Blame? Unexpected Reason Why Rammstein Hasn't Released New Album Revealed
Paper Shortage to Blame? Unexpected Reason Why Rammstein Hasn't Released New Album Revealed
Fans of the legendary German band have been waiting for the new release since 2019 following guitarist Richard Kruspe's promise.
Rammstein‘s forthcoming new album has been delayed, the media reported on 14 February. German composer and musical director Sven Helbig – who has contributed orchestral parts to the new album – said in an interview with Sächsische that the new album is delayed due to a paper shortage, as translated by the fan resource RammWiki. When he was asked when the new Rammstein album was coming out, the composer said the "band itself doesn't know at the moment," and the problem is trivial.“They need to be able to send out a large number of CDs and records, i.e. lots of booklets and covers, worldwide at one go. And that's probably not feasible right now," said the composer, who finished his work on the album two weeks ago.The German band was expected to release their follow-up to 2019’s "Untitled" album later this year. Rammstein‘s guitarist Richard Kruspe said last November that the record should be released before the start of the group's world tour in May. Rammstein released their seventh studio album in 2019 and are scheduled to embark on their first ever North American Tour in the fall of 2022 after their plans were delayed by COVID.
Paper Shortage to Blame? Unexpected Reason Why Rammstein Hasn't Released New Album Revealed

14.02.2022
Till Lindemann of Rammstein performs in Moscow's Olympiisky concert hall, Sunday Feb. 28, 2010.
Till Lindemann of Rammstein performs in Moscow's Olympiisky concert hall, Sunday Feb. 28, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
© AP Photo
Fans of the legendary German band have been waiting for the new release since 2019 following guitarist Richard Kruspe's promise.
Rammstein‘s forthcoming new album has been delayed, the media reported on 14 February.
German composer and musical director Sven Helbig – who has contributed orchestral parts to the new album – said in an interview with Sächsische that the new album is delayed due to a paper shortage, as translated by the fan resource RammWiki. When he was asked when the new Rammstein album was coming out, the composer said the "band itself doesn't know at the moment," and the problem is trivial.
“They need to be able to send out a large number of CDs and records, i.e. lots of booklets and covers, worldwide at one go. And that's probably not feasible right now," said the composer, who finished his work on the album two weeks ago.
The German band was expected to release their follow-up to 2019’s "Untitled" album later this year. Rammstein‘s guitarist Richard Kruspe said last November that the record should be released before the start of the group's world tour in May.
Rammstein released their seventh studio album in 2019 and are scheduled to embark on their first ever North American Tour in the fall of 2022 after their plans were delayed by COVID.
