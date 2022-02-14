International
One Person Dead, 40 More Injured After Two Trains Collide Near Munich, Germany
One Person Dead, 40 More Injured After Two Trains Collide Near Munich, Germany
The two trains collided at around 16:40 CET (15:40 GMT). The reasons for the incident remain unclear at the moment. 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-14T17:46+0000
2022-02-14T17:52+0000
Two S-Bahn trains have collided near Schäftlarn, Munich in Germany leaving at least one person dead and around 40 more injured as a result.
One Person Dead, 40 More Injured After Two Trains Collide Near Munich, Germany

17:46 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 17:52 GMT 14.02.2022)
Being updated
The two trains collided at around 16:40 CET (15:40 GMT). The reasons for the incident remain unclear at the moment.
Two S-Bahn trains have collided near Schäftlarn, Munich in Germany leaving at least one person dead and around 40 more injured as a result.
