One Person Dead, 40 More Injured After Two Trains Collide Near Munich, Germany
The two trains collided at around 16:40 CET (15:40 GMT). The reasons for the incident remain unclear at the moment. 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
Two S-Bahn trains have collided near Schäftlarn, Munich in Germany leaving at least one person dead and around 40 more injured as a result.
One Person Dead, 40 More Injured After Two Trains Collide Near Munich, Germany
17:46 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 17:52 GMT 14.02.2022)
Being updated
The two trains collided at around 16:40 CET (15:40 GMT). The reasons for the incident remain unclear at the moment.
Two S-Bahn trains have collided near Schäftlarn, Munich in Germany leaving at least one person dead and around 40 more injured as a result.