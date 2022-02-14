https://sputniknews.com/20220214/netizens-debate-whether-kanye-west-was-booed-at-super-bowl-amid-continued-spat-with-pete-davidson-1093029376.html

Netizens Debate Whether Kanye West Was Booed at Super Bowl Amid Continued Spat With Pete Davidson

Netizens Debate Whether Kanye West Was Booed at Super Bowl Amid Continued Spat With Pete Davidson

The twenty two-time Grammy winner attended the game with fellow musicians Tyga and 2 Chainz as well as his eldest daughter North and eldest son Saint.

2022-02-14T17:01+0000

2022-02-14T17:01+0000

2022-02-14T17:01+0000

viral

celebrities

celebrity gossip

kanye west

kim kardashian

pete davidson

super bowl

nfl

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg

Kanye West was reportedly booed at the Super Bowl , which was held in Inglewood, California on Sunday. Social media users who attended the game posted video clips showing the 44-year-old with his entourage on the huge screen at the stadium, with the crowd seemingly jeering the musician.Timothy Parker, a sports reporter at Spectrum Networks LA who attended the game, wrote about the issue.The news sparked a torrent of comments, with netizens divided on the issue. Many deemed that the crowd was not booing Kanye, but rather athlete Antonio Brown, who was sitting next to him.Others contended that boos were heard and said that West deserved them.Still others felt sorry for Kanye’s kids who attended the game with their father.The development comes amid Kanye West’s ongoing spat with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson. Last week, the musician posted a series of statements and images on his Instagram in which he attacked Davidson both directly and indirectly. One of the posts featured screenshots of what appeared to be private messages sent to West by the actor.The musician, who suffers from bipolar disorder, then posted a photo of Davidson with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with both men wearing trousers pulled down to their knees. "No, you will never meet my children", Kanye wrote.In another post, Kanye insulted the SNL star. He posted a picture of Davidson and Kim Kardashian holding hands, but edited the image so that the two couldn’t be recognised. "Look at this d**khead. I wonder if Instagram gonna shut down my page for dissing Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend", the rapper wrote. The mention of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton refers to a tattoo Pete Davidson once got on his leg that depicted the former first lady, whom the actor called "his hero" and "one of the strongest people in the universe".West has had a beef with the 28-year-old comedian ever since the media revealed that last autumn Kim Kardashian began dating Davidson following a split with Kanye. The rapper also slammed his wife over alleged attempts to antagonise him and her purported refusal to grant access to their four children - daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

viral, celebrities, celebrity gossip, kanye west, kim kardashian, pete davidson, super bowl, nfl