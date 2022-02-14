https://sputniknews.com/20220214/nearly-dozen-injured-in-random-stabbing-spree-in-albuquerque-police-say-1093004410.html

Nearly Dozen Injured in Random Stabbing Spree in Albuquerque, Police Say

Nearly Dozen Injured in Random Stabbing Spree in Albuquerque, Police Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eleven people were injured in a stabbing incident in Albuquerque, the largest city in the US state of New Mexico, local police... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T01:56+0000

2022-02-14T01:56+0000

2022-02-14T01:55+0000

new mexico

albuquerque

stabbing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg

"Officers are investigating 7 possible scenes - stretching from Downtown to Central and Wyoming - with reports of 11 stabbing victims. All victims are in stable condition. The lone suspect is in custody," the Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter on Sunday.The Albuquerque Journal reported on Sunday citing police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos that at least two people were in critical condition following the stabbing spree."They [the attacks] appear to be random, someone was involved with an accident here on Central, a person just came up and said they were stabbed. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point," Gilbert Gallegos said, as quoted by the local KRQE channel on Sunday.KRQE said citing officials that the suspect was on a BMX bike and had a large knife at the time of the arrest. The suspect was arrested without incident.

new mexico

albuquerque

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new mexico, albuquerque, stabbing