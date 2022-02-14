https://sputniknews.com/20220214/messi-opposes-zidane-as-psgs-next-manager-due-to-his-push-for-ronaldo-spanish-press-claims-1093014326.html

Messi Opposes Zidane as PSG's Next Manager Due to His Push for Ronaldo, Spanish Press Claims

Messi Opposes Zidane as PSG's Next Manager Due to His Push for Ronaldo, Spanish Press Claims

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Man United respectively were some of the most shocking and sensational transfers in... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T10:04+0000

2022-02-14T10:04+0000

2022-02-14T10:04+0000

sport

sport

sport

cristiano ronaldo

lionel messi

lionel messi

zinedine zidane

real madrid

manchester united

psg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093015965_0:255:2735:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_a65d1e0cd116b7486915e84e5d39960e.jpg

PSG talisman Lionel Messi is against Zinedine Zidane's appointment as the French outfit's next manager after Mauricio Pochettino's departure from the club, Catalan outlet El Nacional reported.Pochettino's role with the Parisians is under tremendous pressure at the moment, after PSG's recent exit from the French Cup.According to the Spanish press, PSG's failure to beat Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League clash could see the club's sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo and president Nasser Al-Khelafi terminating the 49-year-old manager's contract.Moreover, Pochettino is being heavily linked to a switch to struggling English giants Manchester United. The Red Devils are scouting for a full-time manager with interim boss Ralf Rangnick's deal ending at the end of the current season.Pochettino is the firm favourite to land United's top job, with a number of players backing his arrival at Old Trafford.On the other hand, Zidane is the frontrunner to replace Pochettino at PSG, and even though the 1998 World Cup winner is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, Messi is opposed to the idea of him taking over the reins of the Ligue 1 side.As per the publication, Messi's stiff resistance to Zidane's arrival at PSG stems from the fact that the former Real Madrid head coach is close to his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who played under the Frenchman for several years in Spain.Besides, Messi is not at all interested in playing alongside CR7, considering he has often demonised him in public. The Man U wizard's latest tirade against the Argentina captain came in December after Messi won a record-extending Ballon d'Or.Ronaldo is tipped to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG, with the France international moving to Real Madrid. But any push for Ronaldo is set to upset Messi, a situation the club's top management would want to avoid.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, lionel messi, lionel messi, zinedine zidane, real madrid, manchester united, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), transfer, contract, deal, ballon d'or, sputnik, footballer, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, football, football, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino, manager, head coach, kylian mbappe