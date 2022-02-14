https://sputniknews.com/20220214/messi-opposes-zidane-as-psgs-next-manager-due-to-his-push-for-ronaldo-spanish-press-claims-1093014326.html
Messi Opposes Zidane as PSG's Next Manager Due to His Push for Ronaldo, Spanish Press Claims
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Man United respectively were some of the most shocking and sensational transfers in... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Man United respectively were some of the most shocking and sensational transfers in recent years. Despite this, speculation has intensified in recent months that the two legends could play for the same side, with Parc des Princes being the likely meeting ground.
PSG talisman Lionel Messi is against Zinedine Zidane
's appointment as the French outfit's next manager after Mauricio Pochettino's departure from the club, Catalan outlet El Nacional reported.
Pochettino's role with the Parisians is under tremendous pressure at the moment, after PSG's recent exit from the French Cup.
According to the Spanish press, PSG's failure to beat Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League clash could see the club's sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo
and president Nasser Al-Khelafi terminating the 49-year-old manager's contract.
Moreover, Pochettino is being heavily linked to a switch to struggling English giants Manchester United. The Red Devils are scouting for a full-time manager with interim boss Ralf Rangnick's deal ending at the end of the current season.
Pochettino is the firm favourite to land United's top job, with a number of players backing his arrival at Old Trafford.
On the other hand, Zidane is the frontrunner to replace Pochettino at PSG, and even though the 1998 World Cup winner is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, Messi is opposed to the idea of him taking over the reins of the Ligue 1 side.
As per the publication, Messi's stiff resistance to Zidane's arrival at PSG stems from the fact that the former Real Madrid head coach is close to his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo
, who played under the Frenchman for several years in Spain.
Besides, Messi is not at all interested in playing alongside CR7, considering he has often demonised him in public. The Man U wizard's latest tirade against the Argentina captain came in December after Messi won a record-extending Ballon d'Or.
Ronaldo is tipped to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG, with the France international moving to Real Madrid. But any push for Ronaldo is set to upset Messi, a situation the club's top management would want to avoid.